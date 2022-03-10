PMXPO To Feature Virtual Presentation by ProjectManager on “3 Keys to Mastering the New World of Hybrid Work” on March 24

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager is hosting a virtual education session at PMXPO 2022 on “3 Keys to Mastering the New World of Hybrid Work” that will highlight proven strategies to help project teams adapt to hybrid work environments without sacrificing speed and productivity. PMXPO 2022 is free to all attendees. To register for the event and access the ProjectManager session, visit https://na.eventscloud.com/website/33626/home/.



Attendees at this session will learn:

The challenges associated with managing hybrid teams

Three simple strategies for adapting project teams to the hybrid world of work

How leading companies have found success with better hybrid work management



The featured speaker is Shawn Dickerson, VP of Marketing for ProjectManager, a passionate evangelist of the benefits of hybrid work management. With more than 20 years in high-tech marketing--and the last decade in the PPM and CWM spaces--Shawn brings a deep understanding of the challenges team members face in prioritizing, planning and delivering their best work.

PMXPO, an annual virtual event, is part of PMI’s Virtual Experience Series. It provides an opportunity to learn, earn PDUs towards certifications, broaden perspectives on project management, and connect with the global project management community.

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and unique roles, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions, and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on its software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

