MDF Market Report 2022: Prices, Global Industry Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – MDF - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



MDF Market Size

The global MDF market dropped slightly to $X in 2021, which is down by -X% against the previous year. In general, the total consumption indicated pronounced growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum.

MDF Production

In value terms, MDF production contracted to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, the total production indicated temperate growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. Global production peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure.

Production By Country

China (X cubic meters) constituted the country with the largest volume of MDF production, accounting for X% of total volume. Moreover, MDF production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Brazil (X cubic meters), more than tenfold. The third position in this ranking was taken by Turkey (X cubic meters), with a X% share.

In China, MDF production expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Brazil (+X% per year) and Turkey (+X% per year).

MDF Exports

Exports

In 2021, global MDF exports skyrocketed to X cubic meters, picking up by X% compared with 2019 figures. In general, total exports indicated a resilient expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2014 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

In value terms, MDF exports rose modestly to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

The biggest shipments were from Thailand (X cubic meters), China (X cubic meters) and Germany (X cubic meters), together amounting to X% of total export. Belgium (X cubic meters) held a X% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Russia (X%), Spain (X%) and Turkey (X%). The following exporters - Canada (X cubic meters), Poland (X cubic meters), France (X cubic meters), Romania (X cubic meters), Austria (X cubic meters) and Belarus (X cubic meters) - each accounted for an X% share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Belarus, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($X), Germany ($X) and Belgium ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global exports. Thailand, Austria, Turkey, Russia, Spain, Canada, Poland, Romania, Belarus and France lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X%. In terms of the main exporting countries, Belarus recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average MDF export price amounted to $X per cubic meter, waning by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price saw a pronounced decline. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices reached the maximum at $X per cubic meter in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Austria ($X per cubic meter), while France ($X per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Austria, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

MDF Imports

Imports

For the fifth consecutive year, the global market recorded growth in overseas purchases of MDF, which increased by X% to X cubic meters in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated resilient growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2007 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.

In value terms, MDF imports contracted slightly to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X cubic meters), followed by Poland (X cubic meters) and Saudi Arabia (X cubic meters) represented the major importers of MDF, together generating X% of total imports. The United Arab Emirates (X cubic meters), the Netherlands (X cubic meters), Germany (X cubic meters), Italy (X cubic meters), the UK (X cubic meters), Viet Nam (X cubic meters), France (X cubic meters), Japan (X cubic meters), Egypt (X cubic meters) and Belgium (X cubic meters) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Poland, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported MDF worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports, became the second in the ranking. It was followed by the UK, with a X% share.

In the U.S., MDF imports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Germany (+X% per year) and the UK (-X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average MDF import price stood at $X per cubic meter in 2021, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the import price showed a noticeable setback. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per cubic meter in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was France ($X per cubic meter), while Poland ($X per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the import price figures.

Product Coverage

Medium density fibreboard "MDF" of wood, of any thickness.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Arauco, Daiken Corporation, Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd, Duratex SA, EGGER Group, Eucatex SA, Fantoni SpA, Kastamonu Entegre, Korosten MDF manufacture, Kronospan Limited, Masisa (Grupo Nueva Company), Nelson Pine Industries Limited (Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd), Norbord Inc., ROSEBURG, Sonae Indstria (SGPS SA), Swiss Krono AG, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd, Weyerhaeuser Company, Dynea Guangdong, M. Kaindl KG, Kastamonu, Greenpanel

