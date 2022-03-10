New Beauty Trend: Organic 'Baby-Botox'

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controlled, glamorous, moderately modern. Their skin is glowing, has lots of volume and the eye area is lifted and bright. But what is the beauty secret of the stars? It's a new beauty trend: "Baby Botox" from Germany. Biotulin is a gel - it is not injected, just applied.

Many celebrities trust Biotulin and Hollywood is thrilled. A bottle goes for $65. And while the black package looks unassuming, Amazon shoppers say they see wrinkle-smoothing effects from the thin gel within an hour.

"Works like magic," wrote an impressed reviewer, who said it's making the rounds in their friend group. "Saw [a] noticeable difference on forehead lines and frown lines, [and a] tightening feeling." The excitement is contagious: Another user said the Biotulin smoothed out their wrinkles to a surprising degree, succeeding where countless other anti-agers failed.

Biotulin reduces wrinkles in just 1 hour. Produced in Germany, Biotulin smoothes and tightens the skin with a plant-based formula. One of the main ingredients of Biotulin is spilanthol, a natural local anesthetic obtained from the extract of the plant Acmella Oleracea (paracress).

It reduces muscle contraction causing facial features to relax. Minor wrinkles, especially around the eyes and between the eyebrows, disappear.

For more information about this product, please visit

www.biotulin.com

https://www.amazon.com/BIOTULIN-Supreme-Reduces-Wrinkles-Treatment/dp/B00TOGEGCY

List Medien, Monschauer Straße 12, 52076 Aachen, rl@listmedien.de, Fax: +49-241-53106369

