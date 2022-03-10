Old National Bank Expands Footprint into Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank today announced it is expanding its footprint west of the Mississippi River by opening a Commercial Banking office in the greater Kansas City region. To lead its expansion efforts, Old National has hired two prominent commercial bankers with extensive experience in the market: Steve Liggett, who will serve as Market President, and David Robinson, who will serve as a Corporate Relationship Manager.



Steve Liggett joins Old National with an extensive and diverse finance and credit background. He spent 23 years in middle-market commercial banking with Wells Fargo Bank in various roles, including managing Wells Fargo’s Commercial Banking group and as a credit analyst, relationship manager and credit manager. For the past five years, Steve managed the captive finance business of Murphy Hoffman Company (MHC), which supports the largest Kenworth heavy truck dealership group. He earned his undergraduate degree in accounting at Simpson College and an MBA at Drake University. Steve is a Certified Public Accountant and started his career with McGladrey and Pullen, CPAs in Des Moines before transitioning to banking.

David Robinson comes to Old National Bank with more than 20 years of local banking experience and has held several leadership roles at Wells Fargo, GE Capital and CIBC. He was also a founder of an Accounts Receivable Finance (Factoring) business in Kansas City. David earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Kansas.

“As we looked to expand and grow our commercial capabilities into Kansas City, it was important for us to add local, established bankers who know the market,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National. “Steve and David each have extensive commercial banking experience and impressive track records in servicing Kansas City-based clients. We are excited to welcome them to Old National.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana and recently completed its merger of equals transaction with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 10 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

