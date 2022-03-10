Deck Commerce Showcases Leading Order Management System at Shoptalk US 2022

St. Louis, MO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, will showcase their OMS at Shoptalk US 2022 in Booth 3100. Leading retailers, such as Build-A-Bear, Pharmaca, Rawlings, New Balance and others, leverage Deck Commerce’s OMS to fulfill orders from the best location at the best costs, curate the best customer experience, and gain visibility of cross-channel inventory for greater profitability.

“Deck Commerce has over twenty years of experience in ecommerce built into our Order Management System, where we help retailers unleash the power of their channels and greatly improve the customer experience,” said Chris Deck, CEO and Founder, Deck Commerce. “We look forward to demonstrating our platform and showing retailers how every customer can be their best customer.”

Deck Commerce powers high volume retailers with complex fulfillment processes, an omnichannel strategy, and/or a global presence. Deck Commerce Order Management System provides retailers:

Visibility into inventory across channels to ensure a sale is never lost

The ability to automatically process up to 98% of DTC orders

A scalable order management system that streamlines order management process

Retention of customers through a positive customer experience

Ability to empower brands to connect with customers where and when they want

Capability to sell on multiple channels or marketplaces

Automated returns management processes to decrease costs

Transaction processing and action monitoring for payment, emails, loyalty programs, and fulfillment

Prebuilt integrations with the best ecommerce software providers

Thousands of professionals will attend Shoptalk to learn about innovative technology that will drive the future of retail. Shoptalk is held in Las Vegas, March 27 – 30, 2022. Deck Commerce will demonstrate their OMS in Booth 3100.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.

