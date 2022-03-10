Eimskip: Amendment to AGM 2022 proposal

English Icelandic

The Company has received an amendment from Gildi pension fund regarding item no. 6 on the AGM's agenda (Proposal of the Company's Reumneration Policy).

The proposed amendment will be handled under item 6 of the AGM agenda and is attached.





Shareholders attention is brought to the fact that shareholders or shareholder’s agents who wish to attend the meeting, either electronically or at the headquarters, are requested to register on Lumi’s website no later than @12:00 GMT on 16 March 2022, or the day before the AGM. The registration must be done by attaching a copy of a lawful ID, and a power of attorney if voting for a legal person. Registration via Lumi is a condition for participating in the meeting and shareholder’s attendance will be calculated irrespective of whether shareholders are present at the headquarters or participate via Lumi.

All meeting documents are available on 2022 AGM‘s site

Attachment