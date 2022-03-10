New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market: Distribution by Type of Nucleotide Sequenced, Type of End User and Key Geographies – Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243849/?utm_source=GNW

Particularly, the impact of next generation sequencing (NGS) methods, enabling whole genome and whole exome sequencing, has been the most profound. This high throughput, parallel genome sequencing technology has greatly reduced the overall cost and time investment. In fact, compared to the Human Genome Project (~USD 3 billion), the cost of sequencing a single genome has decreased considerably (to USD 1,000), for currently available technologies. , Given the ongoing innovation in this field, stakeholders further believe that, over the next decade, the aforementioned cost may further get reduced to USD 100. It is worth mentioning that this decrease in genome sequencing cost has led to an increase in the number of genomes being sequenced, across the globe.



Despite the recent advances in the field of genomics, the nucleotide library preparation process is still marred with several challenges, including requirement of large amounts of input samples, low volume of yield and concerns related to quality of the product. In addition, the manual DNA / RNA library preparation process is time consuming, requiring extensive manipulation and expensive reagents. , Therefore, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry are constantly identifying / developing ways to improve the process of DNA / RNA library preparation. Amidst other alternatives, the use of NGS library preparation kits has emerged as a viable option for various drug developers and academic / research institutes to overcome the existing challenges associated with conventional DNA / RNA library preparation methods. These kits require less input material and are capable of generating precise DNA / RNA libraries with minimum errors. Presently, more than 280 NGS library preparation kits are available in the market; these are compatible with a broad range of sequencing platforms, including Illumina®, Ion Torrent® and BGI NGS platforms. It is worth mentioning that over 3,200 patents related to NGS library preparation kits have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Driven by the increasing demand for gene therapies and the introduction of novel and advanced NGS techniques, the NGS library preparation kits market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Kits Market: Distribution by Type of Nucleotide Sequenced (DNA and RNA), Type of End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, and Others) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of NGS library preparation kits over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of NGS library preparation kits, featuring information on the type of nucleotide sequenced (DNA and RNA), kit components (control total RNA / DNA, adapters, primers, enzyme mixes, buffers, RNA / DNA probes and others), quantity of sample required (less than 5 ng, 5 ng to 10 ng and more than 10 ng), turnaround time (less than 5 hours, 5 hours to 10 hours and more than 10 hours), storage temperature (deep freeze, cold and room temperature), type of sample used (purified RNA / DNA, plasma, serum, urine, cells, blood, saliva and others), kit shelf life (0.5 year and 1 year), type of sequencing (whole genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, RNA sequencing, ChIP sequencing, exome sequencing, bisulphite sequencing, methyl sequencing, amplicon sequencing, de novo sequencing, resequencing and shotgun sequencing) and type of sequencing platform used (Illumina, BGI, Ion Torrent, Fluidigm and Oxford Nanopore Technologies). In addition, the chapter features analysis related to NGS library preparation kit providers based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products).

A competitiveness analysis of NGS library preparation kits based on various relevant parameters, namely supplier power (based on the experience of the developer) and product competitiveness (based on parameters, including type of nucleotide sequenced, kit components, quantity of sample required, turnaround time, type of sample used, kit shelf life, type of sequencing and type of sequencing platform used).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players offering NGS library preparation kits, based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to NGS library preparation kits and reagents, from January 2020 to October 2021, taking into consideration parameters, such as publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, patent focus areas, type of applicant and leading players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

A case study on the history and evolution of genome sequencing with details on first, second and third generation sequencing platforms. The chapter includes information on the NGS technologies that are available till date. Further, it presents information on the various NGS service providers (industry and non-industry players) that are engaged in providing whole genome, whole exome and targeted sequencing services.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for NGS library preparation kits over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035. The report features sales forecasts for the overall NGS library preparation kits market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of nucleotide sequenced (DNA and RNA), [B] type of end user (academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, and others) and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in offering NGS library preparation kits?

What is the relative competitiveness of different NGS library preparation kits?

How is the intellectual property landscape for next generation sequencing kits likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key segments?



