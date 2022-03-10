Tattoo Removal Lasers Market to be worth US$ 328.5 Million by the year 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Tattoo Removal Lasers Market closed in on US$ 235.2 million in 2022. The revenue growth of tattoo removal lasers market has been estimated at a promising rate over the course of coming years. While over 7 in 10 patients prefer aesthetic clinics for the procedure of tattoo removal lasers, market value share of tattoo studios is likely to expand in coming years, as per FMI’s analysis.



Tattoo Removal Lasers Market Size (2022) US$ 235.2 Mn Sales Forecast (2028) US$ 328.5 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2028) 5.7% CAGR Share of Top 5 Market Players 50%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2013

Tattoo removal lasers have been incorporating the latest laser technologies specific to tattoo removal procedures. Constant developments in the tattoo removal lasers landscape, increase in product penetration across different regions, and increasing government support for R&D of innovative tattoo removal lasers will remain key demand determinants in tattoo removal lasers market.

Several new technologies have been contributing to the revenue growth of tattoo removal lasers market. However, picosecond tattoo removal lasers are extremely expensive. A combination of wavelengths has been in high demand for tattoo removal. For instance, according to a research study conducted on five patients by the Laser Health Academy, better clearance was achieved with a combination of 1,550 nm non-ablative fractional laser+YAG laser as compared to other tattoo removal lasers. The combination of YAG+YAG also resulted in shorter recovery time.

According to research studies conducted on tattoo removal lasers, a combination of QS Nd: YAG (1064 nm) and CO2 lasers for tattoo removal also resulted in a significantly high improvement on the combination side for Indian skin. Combination of tattoo removal techniques is being perceived as more effective than only Q-S tattoo removal lasers, as the former reduces the need for multiple sessions.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2013

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn, Units for Volume Key Regions Covered • North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered • U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K

• Nordic

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Australia

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Turkey Key Market Segments Covered • Product

• End Use

• Region Key Companies Profiled • Cynosure

• Hologic Inc.

• Cutera, Inc.

• Fotona d.o.o.

• LUTRONIC

• Lumenis

• El.En. S.p.A.

• Alma Lasers Ltd.

• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Pricing Available upon Request

Moreover, combination tattoo removal lasers have not only reduced the number of sessions required, but also cut costs and reduced adverse effects such as hyper-pigmentation, long-going inflammatory responses, and bulla formation. Extensive research on the efficacy of these combination tattoo removal lasers are warranted, specifically considering the high patient demand for tattoo clearance. Thus, the high demand for combination tattoo removal lasers has consistently driven the tattoo removal lasers market.

However, tattoo removal lasers work differently on different skin types, which may involve multiple adverse effects. Tattoo removal lasers that involve Q-switched also require eye protection for the prevention of retinal damage. Q-switched ruby tattoo removal lasers are linked with high clearance rates but are also contradictory because of the high incidence of prolonged hypopigmentation. Such adverse effects of tattoo removal lasers will remain are expected to hamper the growth of the tattoo removal lasers market during the forecast period.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2013

The tattoo removal lasers market report tracks some of the key companies operating in the tattoo removal lasers market, which include Hologic Inc. (Cynosure), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd. (Alma Lasers), Cutera, Syneron® Medical Ltd., Fotona d.o.o., LUTRONIC, Lumenis, El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH), and Lynton Lasers.

Some of the commonplace complications that result post tattoo removal lasers treatment include prolonged erythema, hyperpigmentation, hypertrophic scar formation, and disseminated infection. On the other side, complications associated with fractional lasers include transient pigmentary changes, mild fibrosis, and hypopigmentation. Though most of the adverse effects associated with tattoo removal lasers can be cured within a short span of time, some of them may lead to serious complications in terms of skin texture and pigmentation.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - The global lung cancer therapeutics market share is projected to reach US$ 48,725.9 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period.

Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market - At a CAGR of 9.6%, the global protein crystallization and crystallography market is estimated to reach US$ 2.23 billion in 2028.

Digital X-Ray Equipment Market - The global digital X-ray equipment market is projected to expand at an exceptional double-digit CAGR from 2022-2032.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market - By 2026, the Orthopedic Power Tools market is estimated to reach US$ 1,254.37 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

Surgical Sutures Market - The surgical sutures market is likely to attain a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, up from US$ 4.35 Bn in 2019 to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Bn by 2027.

Spinal Fusion Market - The China spinal fusion market is expected to register double-digit growth during the forecast period.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market - The cataract surgery devices market was valued at US$ 7.4 billion in 2020, and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.

Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market - The pharmaceuticals excipients market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2026.

Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market - The tissue sealants and tissue adhesive market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1,509.6 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 2,876.9 Mn by 2027.

Leukemia Therapeutics Treatment Market - During the forecast period, the leukemia therapeutics treatment market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.1 per cent to reach a valuation of US$ 17 Bn by 2024, from a valuation of US$ 13 Bn in 2020.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tattoo-removal-lasers-market