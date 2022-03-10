The global hydraulic cylinder market was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2027; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydraulic Cylinder Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Function, Specification, Application, Bore Size, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208348/?utm_source=GNW

The hydraulic cylinder market has been segmented by function, specification, bore size, application, industry, and geography. Government initiatives to revive infrastructural projects across countries have helped the demand for hydraulic cylinders to grow, owing to their increased adoption in construction and material handling industries. Increasing farm mechanization across regions, especially in APAC, and globally increasing mining exploration activities have also promoted the growth of the hydraulic cylinder market.



DOUBLE-ACTING HYDRAULIC CYLINDERS TO ACCOUNT FOR LARGER SHARE OF HYDRAULIC CYLINDER MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD

The double-acting segment is expected to hold a larger share of the hydraulic cylinder market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.Owing to the retraction property of these cylinders, they are used in aerospace, automotive, agriculture, and several other industries.



These cylinders have a higher demand in mobile applications such as lifting equipment, earth moving equipment, forklifts, and heavy trucks. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders are suitable in presses and chippers for opening and closing drawers and all types of raising and lowering devices such as excavators and cranes.



WELDED HYDRAULIC CYLINDERS TO ACCOUNT FOR LARGEST SHARE OF HYDRAULIC CYLINDER MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD

Welded hydraulic cylinders held the largest share of the hydraulic cylinder market in 2021.The large market size of welded hydraulic cylinders can be attributed to their dominance in mobile hydraulic applications such as construction equipment, material handling equipment, mining equipment, and forklifts.



These are mainly preferred where space is a constraint due to their short length and compact design, enabling them to fit better into the tight confines of machinery. They are more durable than tie-rod cylinders and do not suffer from failures due to tie rod stretch at high pressures and long strokes.



AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY TO REGISTER HIGHEST CAGR IN HYDRAULIC CYLINDER MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD

The market for the agriculture industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The agriculture industry is growing with the increasing use of machines for performing complex tasks – from planting vegetables to plowing fields.



From pecan tree shakers to sugar cane harvesters and automated bale trailers to sprayer booms, hydraulic cylinders are deployed in almost all the agriculture equipment for lifting and movement control.The globally increasing population and the deteriorating environmental conditions have put pressure on the agriculture industry to meet the food demand.



This has increased investments in machines for precision agriculture, which is expected to drive the demand for hydraulic cylinders.



MOBILE EQUIPMENT TO HOLD LARGER SHARE OF HYDRAULIC CYLINDER MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD

The mobile equipment segment held a larger share of the hydraulic cylinder market in 2021.Mobile equipment, such as excavators, loaders, and cranes, require hydraulic cylinders to operate.



The applications of hydraulic cylinders in the mobile equipment industry include earthmoving, material handling, mining, and defense. An increase in industrialization and construction activities will further increase the demand for hydraulic cylinders in mobile applications.



HYDRAULIC CYLINDERS WITH BORE SIZE OF 50–150 MM TO HOLD LARGEST MARKET SHARE DURING FORECAST PERIOD

Hydraulic cylinders with a bore size ranging from 50 to 150 mm held the largest share of the hydraulic cylinder market in 2021.These hydraulic cylinders find applications in many types of construction, earthmoving, material handling, and agricultural equipment.



Increasing construction activities, rapidly developing storage and material handling infrastructure, and the modernization of agriculture equipment have fueled the demand for hydraulic cylinders with a bore size ranging from 50 to 150 mm.



APAC TO WITNESS HIGHEST CAGR IN HYDRAULIC CYLINDER MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD

The hydraulic cylinder market in APAC held the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.The growing demand for agricultural, construction, and mining equipment in this region is supporting the growth of the market.



The growing demand for food from the growing population in this region and the increasing industrialization in emerging countries are fueling the growth of the agriculture and construction industries in the region.Japan and Australia are the major markets for hydraulic cylinders in APAC.



Japan is home to major automotive manufacturers and suppliers who are challenged by rising labor costs and higher lead time associated with manual processes.To overcome these challenges, companies are adopting automated and semi-automated material handling equipment.



Australia is rich in minerals, and the mining of these minerals is fueling the demand for mining equipment.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 48%, Directors - 33%, and others - 19%

• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 18%, APAC - 40%, and RoW - 7%



Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Caterpillar (US), KYB Corporation (Japan), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Enerpac Tool Group (US), SMC Corporation (Japan), HYDAC (Germany), Wipro Enterprises (India), and The Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China) are a few major players in global Hydraulic Cylinder Market.



Research Coverage

This report analyzes the global Hydraulic Cylinder Market with COVID-19 Impact, By Function, Specification, Application, Bore Size, Industry, and Region.A detailed analysis of the regional markets has been undertaken to provide insights into potential business opportunities in different regions.



In addition, the value chain analysis and market dynamics have been provided in the report. The study forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC & RoW.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments of the global Hydraulic Cylinder Market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include Function, Specification, Application, Bore Size, Industry, and Region.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.

The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions carried out by major market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208348/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________