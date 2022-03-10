The predictive maintenance market size to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2021 to USD 15.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.6%

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Predictive Maintenance Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04775355/?utm_source=GNW



Predictive maintenance is an approach used by enterprises to predict future failure points as well as monitor the condition of an asset in real-time.Besides passive monitoring, the predictive maintenance technique leverages ML algorithms that take critical historical data, such as temperature, pressure, and vibration, as an input, thus providing prediction related to the condition of an asset in real-time.



This, in turn, enables enterprises to significantly reduce unplanned machine downtime and decide whether any particular asset needs maintenance.Predictive maintenance ensures the machine is taken for maintenance before it fails, due to which there are minimal losses in production.



Traditional maintenance software currently cannot manage these expectations, as these maintenance solutions are reactive and periodic, which might affect the productivity of an enterprise due to unexpected downtime of the asset. Predictive maintenance solutions leverage technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data, to gather meaningful insights from all the data received from the machines, thus helping in taking necessary actions before the breakdown of the asset.



The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the predictive maintenance market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.



Cloud-based services are provided directly through the cloud-deployed network connection.Cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments.



The cloud deployment mode is growing, as cloud-based predictive maintenance solutions are easy to maintain and upgrade.



The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The predictive maintenance market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



These enterprises are early adopters of predictive maintenance solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.



Among regions, APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The predictive maintenance market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA.APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.



The region will be booming, as it is experiencing a lot of new entrepreneur setups, which would be looking forward to acquiring new customers and gaining customer trust by involving new paradigms of maintenance technologies to have a competitive advantage over the established players.Predictive maintenance vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line.



China, Japan, India, and Bangladesh have displayed ample growth opportunities in the predictive maintenance market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the predictive maintenance market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of key players offering predictive maintenance solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global predictive maintenance market.



The major vendors in the global predictive maintenance market include Microsoft(US), IBM(US), SAP(Germany), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), HPE (US), Altair (US), Splunk (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), AWS (US), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), Hitachi (Japan), and PTC (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the predictive maintenance market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall predictive maintenance market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

