Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 2 to 8 March 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 2 to 8 March 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Mar-22 FR0000073298 11 907 41,3606 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Mar-22 FR0000073298 8 849 41,4134 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Mar-22 FR0000073298 500 41,3904 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Mar-22 FR0000073298 1 970 41,3739 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-22 FR0000073298 9 051 42,0372 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-22 FR0000073298 5 981 42,0626 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-22 FR0000073298 3 488 42,1971 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-22 FR0000073298 1 480 42,0209 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-22 FR0000073298 17 900 40,6533 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-22 FR0000073298 11 434 40,6268 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-22 FR0000073298 700 40,1500 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-22 FR0000073298 3 200 40,5924 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-22 FR0000073298 18 860 39,1089 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-22 FR0000073298 7 963 39,1290 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-22 FR0000073298 935 38,4967 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-22 FR0000073298 3 450 39,2010 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-22 FR0000073298 20 000 39,8002 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-22 FR0000073298 12 000 39,7305 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-22 FR0000073298 1 000 39,9643 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-22 FR0000073298 3 500 39,8543 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

