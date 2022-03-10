Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 2 to 8 March 2022)

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 2 to 8 March 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Mar-22FR000007329811 90741,3606XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Mar-22FR00000732988 84941,4134DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Mar-22FR000007329850041,3904TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Mar-22FR00000732981 97041,3739AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-22FR00000732989 05142,0372XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-22FR00000732985 98142,0626DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-22FR00000732983 48842,1971TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-22FR00000732981 48042,0209AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-22FR000007329817 90040,6533XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-22FR000007329811 43440,6268DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-22FR000007329870040,1500TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-22FR00000732983 20040,5924AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-22FR000007329818 86039,1089XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-22FR00000732987 96339,1290DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-22FR000007329893538,4967TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-22FR00000732983 45039,2010AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Mar-22FR000007329820 00039,8002XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Mar-22FR000007329812 00039,7305DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Mar-22FR00000732981 00039,9643TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Mar-22FR00000732983 50039,8543AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

