Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 2 to 8 March 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 2 to 8 March 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|11 907
|41,3606
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|8 849
|41,4134
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|500
|41,3904
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|1 970
|41,3739
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|9 051
|42,0372
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|5 981
|42,0626
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|3 488
|42,1971
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|1 480
|42,0209
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|17 900
|40,6533
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|11 434
|40,6268
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|700
|40,1500
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|3 200
|40,5924
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|18 860
|39,1089
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|7 963
|39,1290
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|935
|38,4967
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|3 450
|39,2010
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|20 000
|39,8002
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|12 000
|39,7305
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|39,9643
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-22
|FR0000073298
|3 500
|39,8543
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment