The global industrial filtration market is projected to reach USD 45.2 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 33.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2%

The liquid segment is expected to be the largest segment of the industrial filtration market, by type, during the forecast period

The industrial filtration market, by type, is segmented into liquid type and air type.The liquid type segment is expected to be the largest segment in the industrial filtration market, by type, during the forecast period.



Increasing environmental regulations related to the discharge of pollutants into the water bodies is expected to fuel the growth of the liquid type segment of the industrial filtration market.



The non woven fabric segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the industrial filtration market, by filter media, during the forecast period

The industrial filtration market, by filter media, is segmented into activated carbon, fiber glass, filter paper, metal, non woven fabric and others.The non woven fabric segment is expected to hold the largest size of the market for industrial filtration during the forecast period.



The growth of the market for this filter media segment is driven because it is durable, reusable, water-resistant, hypoallergenic, fire-resistant, soft, light, and sometimes washable.



The bag filter segment is expected to be the largest market, by product, during the forecast period

The industrial filtration market, by product, is segmented into bag filter, filter press, cartridge filter, depth filter, drum filter, electrostatic precipitator, ULPA, HEPA and others.The market for bag filter is expected to hold the largest size of the market for industrial filtration during the forecast period.



Low maintenance and low operational cost are driving the demand for bag filters.



The chemicals and petrochemicals is expected to be the largest market, by industry, during the forecast period

The industrial filtration market, by industry, is segmented into food & beverage, chemicals & petrochemicals, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, metal & mining, automotive and others.The chemicals & petrochemicals industry is expected to be the largest market for industrial filtration during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is driven by stringent regulations to reduce particulate emissions in food and beverage facilities.



North America is expected to dominate the global industrial filtration market

The North America region is estimated to be the largest market for the industrial filtration, followed by Asia Pacific.The North American region is expected to lead the industrial filtration market during the forecast period.



The increasing investments in the manufacturing industry to control harmful particulate emissions and the rising stringent air pollution control norms are driving the industrial filtration market in the region.



The Industrial filtration market is served by a mix of large international players with operational presence across the globe and local players commanding a strong supply network in the domestic market. The leading players in the global industrial filtration market include MANN + HUMMEL (Germany), Danaher (US), Parker - Hannifin (US), 3M(US) and Cummins (US).



