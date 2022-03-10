New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CLASS D AUDIO AMPLIFIER MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243841/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Class D audio amplifiers are characterized as PWM amplifiers or switching amplifiers.The switches are either fully on or fully off, thereby substantially minimizing power losses within output devices.



In addition, efficiencies of up to 95% are possible with class D audio amplifiers.

The growing demand for traditional fuel vehicles, as well as electronic vehicles, is a key driver propelling the global class D audio amplifier market.Since class D amplifiers are not linear, a significant amount of power is not lost in it.



Moreover, an essential advantage of class D amplifiers is that they are electronic.

There is a vast distinction between other classes and class D amplifiers since output transistors are used as switches in the latter.Furthermore, the transition from class AB to class D in existing vehicle production systems also plays a vital role in the widespread use of class D amplifiers in the automobile industry.



Besides, they are highly efficient and produce lesser heat compared to their class AB counterparts.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global class D audio amplifier market growth evaluation encompasses the assessment of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The regional market’s notable growth is attributable to the presence of leading electronic manufacturers, in addition to the surging demand for automobiles as well as consumer electronics.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industrial rivalry within the global class D audio amplifier market is high. Moreover, as established players and new entrants develop their manufacturing processes, the competition in the market is set to gain added intensity.

Some of the leading players operating in the global market include Silicon Laboratories Inc, Diodes Inc, Marshall Amplification, Bose Corporation, etc.



1. ANALOG DEVICES INC

2. ANTHEM AUDIO INC

3. BOSE CORPORATION

4. CIRRUS LOGIC INC

5. DIODES INCORPORATED

6. MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION PLC

7. NEW ACOUSTIC DIMENSION (NAD) ELECTRONICS

8. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

9. ONSEMI CORPORATION

10. PASS LABORATORIES INC

11. QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

12. ROHM CORPORATION LTD

13. SILICON LABORATORIES INC

14. STMICROELECTRONICS

15. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC

