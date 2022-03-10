LVMH: Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

English French

Paris, 10 March 2022

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 31 December 2021 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

21,000 shares

24,804,829.64 euros in cash

During the second half of 2021, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

2,596 purchases, for a total volume of 212,761 shares and a total amount of 141,105,736.90 euros

3,492 sales, for a total volume of 215,761 shares and a total amount of 144,341,706.80 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 2,596 212,761 141,105,736.90 Total 3,492 215,761 144,341,706.80 01/07/2021 16 500 329,500.00 01/07/2021 90 1,000 663,365.40 02/07/2021 28 1,000 661,800.00 05/07/2021 23 1,021 678,965.00 05/07/2021 1 21 13,839.00 06/07/2021 24 1,000 661,514.10 06/07/2021 34 2,000 1,314,120.00 07/07/2021 46 2,000 1,325,000.00 07/07/2021 26 1,000 657,000.00 09/07/2021 122 8,000 5,207,692.30 08/07/2021 150 8,000 5,175,423.20 12/07/2021 7 1,000 660,000.00 12/07/2021 6 1,000 656,000.00 15/07/2021 6 1,000 672,000.00 15/07/2021 1 1,000 666,000.00 19/07/2021 15 2,000 1,288,000.00 16/07/2021 19 3,000 1,964,000.00 20/07/2021 28 3,000 1,941,339.50 19/07/2021 40 4,000 2,574,600.00 21/07/2021 10 2,000 1,304,000.00 27/07/2021 19 3,000 2,017,300.00 23/07/2021 17 2,000 1,338,000.00 28/07/2021 4 1,000 666,000.00 27/07/2021 22 3,000 2,049,000.00 29/07/2021 18 472 323,697.60 28/07/2021 8 3,000 2,038,200.00 30/07/2021 11 2,000 1,347,200.00 29/07/2021 19 472 326,624.00 03/08/2021 20 500 346,000.00 02/08/2021 17 2,000 1,363,000.00 04/08/2021 34 1,000 694,650.00 03/08/2021 50 2,000 1,391,600.00 06/08/2021 5 1,000 697,100.00 05/08/2021 23 1,000 697,350.00 11/08/2021 2 500 349,750.00 09/08/2021 33 500 349,588.80 13/08/2021 45 2,000 1,421,977.80 10/08/2021 16 500 350,500.00 16/08/2021 100 6,500 4,543,252.50 11/08/2021 48 500 352,613.40 17/08/2021 3 2,000 1,379,000.00 12/08/2021 37 500 354,400.00 18/08/2021 62 15,000 10,011,302.00 20/08/2021 10 2,000 1,242,000.00 19/08/2021 35 10,000 6,242,200.00 23/08/2021 69 5,000 3,168,500.00 24/08/2021 6 3,000 1,899,000.00 24/08/2021 29 1,000 646,000.00 25/08/2021 5 519 321,780.00 25/08/2021 2 1,519 950,223.10 26/08/2021 33 2,300 1,421,715.00 26/08/2021 94 2,300 1,426,259.80 27/08/2021 17 1,500 931,000.00 27/08/2021 30 2,000 1,245,907.40 30/08/2021 15 1,000 625,450.00 30/08/2021 54 1,000 628,000.00 31/08/2021 13 1,000 625,700.00 31/08/2021 42 1,064 668,315.20 02/09/2021 26 1,000 645,500.00 01/09/2021 51 3,536 2,246,634.80 03/09/2021 81 4,100 2,617,958.40 02/09/2021 63 1,000 648,050.00 07/09/2021 3 1,000 653,000.00 06/09/2021 88 4,000 2,567,444.20 08/09/2021 46 3,500 2,273,500.00 07/09/2021 30 1,000 656,000.00 09/09/2021 28 2,000 1,283,800.00 08/09/2021 47 2,000 1,305,500.00 13/09/2021 58 3,000 1,976,700.00 09/09/2021 116 5,000 3,260,400.00 14/09/2021 51 4,000 2,584,000.00 10/09/2021 93 4,000 2,681,402.10 15/09/2021 28 6,000 3,796,900.00 16/09/2021 26 3,000 1,891,000.00 17/09/2021 6 1,000 630,000.00 17/09/2021 30 3,000 1,913,300.00 20/09/2021 20 3,000 1,841,000.00 20/09/2021 27 2,000 1,242,000.00 24/09/2021 33 3,000 1,928,500.00 21/09/2021 48 3,000 1,890,000.00 27/09/2021 46 3,000 1,918,000.00 22/09/2021 9 1,000 646,500.00 28/09/2021 34 4,000 2,497,000.00 23/09/2021 42 2,500 1,633,050.00 30/09/2021 20 3,000 1,865,100.00 27/09/2021 19 1,000 650,000.00 01/10/2021 23 1,000 614,000.00 29/09/2021 24 2,000 1,256,000.00 04/10/2021 39 3,000 1,870,300.00 30/09/2021 17 1,000 631,000.00 06/10/2021 14 2,000 1,246,000.00 01/10/2021 36 4,000 2,501,600.00 08/10/2021 61 4,700 2,960,890.00 04/10/2021 52 1,500 941,400.00 11/10/2021 34 2,000 1,245,672.50 05/10/2021 59 3,000 1,890,256.80 12/10/2021 22 1,000 627,000.00 06/10/2021 43 2,000 1,251,100.00 14/10/2021 35 2,000 1,305,115.20 07/10/2021 15 2,200 1,399,700.00 15/10/2021 9 1,000 666,550.00 08/10/2021 45 2,000 1,270,000.00 18/10/2021 66 5,000 3,243,900.00 11/10/2021 55 3,000 1,887,500.00 19/10/2021 64 4,000 2,583,000.00 12/10/2021 22 2,000 1,265,800.00 21/10/2021 93 5,500 3,589,950.00 13/10/2021 137 5,000 3,242,936.70 22/10/2021 2 1,000 667,300.00 14/10/2021 102 5,500 3,634,450.00 25/10/2021 2 1,000 661,000.00 15/10/2021 8 500 335,600.00 27/10/2021 29 1,200 794,051.40 19/10/2021 90 3,000 1,957,891.20 29/10/2021 29 2,500 1,663,750.00 20/10/2021 45 6,000 3,914,000.00 02/11/2021 54 2,000 1,364,600.00 21/10/2021 113 5,500 3,614,000.90 03/11/2021 72 2,000 1,364,700.00 22/10/2021 70 3,000 2,006,900.00 08/11/2021 26 2,000 1,421,000.00 26/10/2021 2 1,000 665,000.00 09/11/2021 17 1,000 699,000.00 27/10/2021 30 700 466,160.00 10/11/2021 64 4,000 2,780,500.00 28/10/2021 68 2,000 1,339,352.50 15/11/2021 3 227 162,532.00 29/10/2021 51 2,500 1,675,200.00 17/11/2021 4 1,000 723,000.00 01/11/2021 30 1,500 1,022,900.00 18/11/2021 1 1,000 728,000.00 02/11/2021 61 2,028 1,392,908.00 19/11/2021 14 1,000 730,000.00 03/11/2021 30 1,500 1,029,400.00 22/11/2021 11 1,500 1,093,100.00 04/11/2021 28 2,500 1,722,400.00 23/11/2021 71 4,000 2,868,800.00 05/11/2021 40 2,972 2,093,981.60 24/11/2021 1 1,000 720,000.00 08/11/2021 6 1,000 716,000.00 26/11/2021 34 4,000 2,782,600.00 09/11/2021 26 2,000 1,416,000.00 29/11/2021 36 1,000 693,320.50 10/11/2021 21 1,000 700,000.00 30/11/2021 70 3,000 2,052,915.00 11/11/2021 2 1,000 705,000.00 01/12/2021 5 1,000 683,000.00 12/11/2021 21 5,000 3,591,900.00 02/12/2021 9 3,078 2,116,654.80 15/11/2021 2 1,000 723,000.00 03/12/2021 17 2,000 1,372,030.60 16/11/2021 1 1,000 728,000.00 06/12/2021 18 1,000 679,000.00 17/11/2021 1 1,000 727,000.00 08/12/2021 11 2,000 1,432,700.00 18/11/2021 1 1,000 732,000.00 09/12/2021 65 2,000 1,425,680.00 19/11/2021 11 1,000 735,000.00 10/12/2021 29 1,000 709,000.00 22/11/2021 27 1,000 732,000.00 13/12/2021 22 3,000 2,130,000.00 23/11/2021 10 3,000 2,178,600.00 14/12/2021 17 3,091 2,176,445.60 24/11/2021 14 2,727 1,977,348.00 15/12/2021 2 1,000 707,000.00 25/11/2021 24 2,000 1,466,800.00 16/12/2021 11 2,000 1,430,000.00 26/11/2021 15 2,000 1,408,518.80 17/12/2021 24 3,000 2,105,000.00 29/11/2021 20 3,000 2,122,600.00 20/12/2021 45 3,543 2,408,754.00 01/12/2021 17 3,000 2,080,200.00 21/12/2021 70 1,510 1,056,709.80 02/12/2021 1 78 54,288.00 29/12/2021 3 500 363,900.00 03/12/2021 11 1,000 700,000.00 06/12/2021 45 2,000 1,374,000.00 07/12/2021 74 5,000 3,558,600.00 09/12/2021 16 1,000 719,000.00 13/12/2021 9 1,000 717,000.00 14/12/2021 1 91 65,156.00 15/12/2021 17 2,000 1,423,000.00 16/12/2021 28 2,000 1,443,200.00 20/12/2021 70 3,553 2,463,019.20 21/12/2021 17 3,000 2,129,800.00 22/12/2021 2 2,000 1,427,000.00 23/12/2021 3 2,000 1,442,000.00 27/12/2021 12 1,000 724,000.00 30/12/2021 14 1,000 735,000.00

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

