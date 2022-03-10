The global amniotic membrane market is predicted to record a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AMNIOTIC MEMBRANE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243836/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Amniotic membrane (AM) is a thin membrane that surrounds the embryo and has immunological, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a non-tumorigenic tissue, promotes epithelialization, and finds applications in several surgical procedures.

Wound care treatment has been increasingly prioritized in recent years, with the growing traumatic wounds and burn injuries.As a result, doctors, researchers, and professionals are conducting awareness programs worldwide.



For instance, the Wound Care Center at Carteret Health Care, the United States, helps raise awareness of chronic wounds. Also, several leading institutes are offering many programs for advanced wound care treatment using AM.

Besides, clinical treatments incorporate AM on a large scale to regenerate dead/damaged cells and heal wounds.Moreover, the process involves minimal costs, and therefore, such awareness programs are being focused upon by healthcare professionals.



Such aspects of AM drive the global amniotic membrane market growth. However, the market growth is hampered by the limitations pertaining to amniotic membrane use.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global amniotic membrane market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is set to be the largest revenue-generating region globally, with growing AM demands for swifter treatment of injuries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is moderate.This is attributed to the new applications of AM in an emerging market with a large number of market players.



Some of the eminent companies in the market are Bio-Tissue Inc, Amino X Medical Inc, SurgiLogix Llc, MiMedx, etc.



