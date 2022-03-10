Welthee donates 50% of earnings from March token sales

Cluj-Napoca, Romania , March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welthee, a crypto investment app, is launching a fundraising campaign for all those affected by the war in Ukraine. The Romanian start-up will donate 50% of its earnings from March token sales to partner organizations helping Ukrainian refugees: World Vision Romania, Save the Children Romania and Beard Brothers Romania. The team’s goal is to raise $1 million in aid. This transformative effort seeks to reinforce the important role we all can play in this heartbreaking situation.



“We can all play our part and help in this heartbreaking situation, which has already impacted millions of people. We stand in solidarity with the victims of this armed conflict and invite all our users to participate in this initiative. Our wish is to bring a glimmer of hope in times like these,” said Cristian Voaideș, founder and CEO of Welthee.

“On behalf of my team, I’d like to thank our partners from Welthee for joining us in taking care of our suffering neighbors. All donated funds will be used to provide food, shelter, medical and trauma support for those in need. Hundreds of volunteers and medical personnel are at the border with Ukraine, ready to assist those who had to flee their homes due to the war”, said Mihaela Nabăr, Executive Director of World Vision Romania.

Welthee is the friendly app you turn to for advice and the mentor that helps you learn your way through the crypto market. The platform is focused on bridging the gap between the real world and the crypto world by offering a digital wallet, featuring new crypto projects, and developing a unique way of investing with variable-risk.

During the current crisis, when people cannot send funds through bank transfers to those in the conflict zone, having a digital wallet could potentially make a difference.

Why would a larger adoption of digital wallets make a difference?

With the adoption of digital wallets and currencies, people would be able to receive and use funds without bank restrictions. Currently, ordinary people or refugees are not able to use cryptocurrencies to buy food or gas, for instance - as the number of shops, merchants, and individuals that can accept crypto as a form of payment is extremely small. This diminishes the impact of sending crypto to people caught in the conflict zone.

The team at Welthee sees their mission – to grow the adoption of crypto wallets, which will offer variable-risk investments as part of the solution to this crisis. The purpose of this fundraiser is two-fold. Welthee is eager to help as many people affected by the war while also raising awareness that digital wallets could be part of the solution during such humanitarian crises.

How can you get involved?

Download the Welthee app for iOS or Android. One easy step that will open doors to the world of blockchain and digital wallets. If you already have the app, please make sure you have the latest update. When opting to buy WELT, you will be prompted to select the organization where you’d like Welthee to donate. After you finalize your WELT investment, you receive all the tokens you bought, while Welthee will donate 50% of that amount from our earnings to the specified organization. The donations will be paid out at the end of the campaign for all WELT earnings received between March 4 and March 31. The payouts will be made out to the partner organizations in early April based on the mutual agreement between Welthee and the partnering organization.

Please note that at the time of writing, Welthee is not available to the US public. Welthee has hired a team of legal advisors that are working on this issue. We hope to have our app available to the US public, soon!

