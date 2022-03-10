The Global Bromobenzene Market is expected to grow by $ 34.11 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bromobenzene Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243670/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bromobenzene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing pharmaceutical market, the growing automotive market in Asia, and the growing demand for co-polymers and bi-phenyls. In addition, the growing pharmaceutical market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bromobenzene market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The bromobenzene market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Phenylmagnesium bromide

• Phencyclidine



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising application of benzoic acid as one of the prime reasons driving the bromobenzene market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in bromobenzene production and emerging e-retail and e-commerce globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bromobenzene market covers the following areas:

• Bromobenzene market sizing

• Bromobenzene market forecast

• Bromobenzene market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bromobenzene market vendors that include AB Enterprises, B Joshi Agrochem Pharma, Bhavika Chemicals Corp., Bromorganics Corp., ChemSampCo LLC, Heranba Industries Ltd., Krishna Solvechem Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, SAM Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Simson Pharma Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Yancheng Longshen Chemical Co. Ltd., and Merck KGaA. Also, the bromobenzene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

