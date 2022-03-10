Almond Market Outlook 2022: Production, Global Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Almonds - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Almond Market Size

In 2021, the global almond market increased by X% to $X, rising for the fifth year in a row after two years of decline. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated a prominent expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption increased by +X% against 2015 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Almond Production

In value terms, almond production contracted to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, the total production indicated a notable increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production hit record highs at $X in 2019, and then reduced in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

The country with the largest volume of almond production was the U.S. (X tonnes), comprising approx. X% of total volume. Moreover, almond production in the U.S. exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Spain (X tonnes), sixfold. Australia (X tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a X% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume in the U.S. stood at +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Spain (+X% per year) and Australia (+X% per year).

The global average almond yield reached X tonnes per ha in 2021, picking up by X% on 2019. The yield figure increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the average almond yield hit record highs in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in years to come. Despite the increased use of modern agricultural techniques and methods, future yield figures may still be impacted by adverse weather conditions.

In 2021, the total area harvested in terms of almonds production worldwide expanded modestly to X ha, with an increase of X% against 2019. The harvested area increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017 when the harvested area increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the harvested area dedicated to almond production attained the peak figure in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the near future.

Production By Country

Almond Exports

Exports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of almonds were exported worldwide; which is down by -X% compared with the previous year. Overall, exports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2009 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked at X tonnes in 2019, and then declined rapidly in the following year.

In value terms, almond exports dropped significantly to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports, however, enjoyed slight growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2009 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2019, and then declined remarkably in the following year.

Exports by Country

The U.S. was the major exporting country with an export of about X tonnes, which finished at X% of total exports. It was distantly followed by Australia (X tonnes), Portugal (X tonnes), Hong Kong SAR (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes), together comprising a X% share of total exports. The following exporters - Benin (X tonnes) and Afghanistan (X tonnes) - together accounted for X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by Portugal, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X), Australia ($X) and Spain ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together comprising X% of global exports. Portugal, Hong Kong SAR, Afghanistan and Benin lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average almond export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, falling by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2012 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, average export prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Spain ($X per tonne), while Benin ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Afghanistan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Almond Imports

Imports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of almonds were imported worldwide; with an increase of X% on 2019 figures. In general, imports saw a buoyant expansion. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2009 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, almond imports dropped modestly to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports recorded a prominent increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; afterwards, it flattened through to 2021.

Imports by Country

India dominates almond import structure, finishing at X tonnes, which was approx. X% of total imports in 2021. The following importers - Spain (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Hong Kong SAR (X tonnes), the United Arab Emirates (X tonnes), Saudi Arabia (X tonnes) and Pakistan (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total imports.

Imports into India increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Pakistan (+X%), China (+X%), Saudi Arabia (+X%), Spain (+X%), Turkey (+X%), the United Arab Emirates (+X%) and Hong Kong SAR (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Pakistan emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. From 2007 to 2021, the share of India and China increased by +X% and +X% percentage points, while Hong Kong SAR (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, India ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported almonds worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. China ($X), with a X% share of global imports, took the second position in the ranking. It was followed by Saudi Arabia, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in India stood at +X%. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: China (+X% per year) and Saudi Arabia (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average almond import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, which is down by -X% against the previous year. Overall, import price indicated a mild increase from 2007 to 2021: its price increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, almond import price decreased by -X% against 2015 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2013 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average import prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was China ($X per tonne), while Pakistan ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

