Socrates.ai and Jobma Announce Alliance to Optimize the Candidate to Employee Journey

WOODSIDE, Calif. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates.ai, a leading employee experience platform, and Jobma, a digital interviewing company that simplifies hiring, today announced an alliance that leverages each organization’s expertise in the candidate to employee journey. Defined as a referral agreement to give prospective customers the maximum flexibility for product integrations with existing HR platforms, the alliance pairs Socrates.ai’s deep enterprise expertise with Jobma’s SMB focus.



Socrates.ai has consistently earned accolades from its clients for its unique ability to connect all underlying disparate content sources needed for the employee experience with a consumer-grade single point of access. With one place to go for answers to employee questions, Socrates.ai automatically responds to queries with the right answer instead of overwhelming employees with frustrating lists of search results. Among Socrates.ai’s pre-built integrations are ServiceNow, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, ADP and Oracle.

Jobma believes that technology is crucial to the modern-day job search. The company uses the latest video technology to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers through pre-recorded and live video interviews. As a result, recruiter productivity escalates and job candidates are able to communicate their skills and aspirations, beyond a resume. Offering free ATS integrations and support for 13 languages, Jobma estimates a cost-to-hire reduction of 70 percent.

Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer for Socrates.ai, said, “Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire employee experience by creating a simple ‘front door’ through which employees can access the right answers to tough questions, anytime. Whether a company’s preferred digital channel is Teams, Slack, a corporate intranet or text messaging, Socrates is the best way to continue a stellar pre-hire employer brand experience with onboarding and beyond.”

"At Jobma, our mission is to make video interviewing effortless at scale,” said Jobma General Manager, Krishna Kant. “This integration with Socrates.ai will greatly benefit our users and provide them with a new way to hire faster, better for less."

About Jobma

Jobma is a Digital interviewing platform designed to help companies of all sizes across the globe hire better, faster, and for less. Our innovative use of pre-recorded & live video interviews, audio interviews, and digital assessments give employers the capability to drastically improve their quality of hire while cutting down on costs and time to hire.

Jobma's cloud-based Video Interviewing solution increases your teams’ productivity, flexibility and creates a great candidate experience. This will bring your hiring team and talent closer together by breaking down the barriers of time and location.

Get started today at Jobma.com and follow Jobma on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver consumer experiences in the workplace. Socrates leverages artificial intelligence to construct the conversational answers and information employees need. The omni-channel virtual assistant can be used on SMS, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Intranet Portals, and more. Employees receive actionable information and have the ability to make updates through a single conversational experience instead of navigating multiple applications.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner "Cool" Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and recently announced a partnership with Mercer's Belong Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.