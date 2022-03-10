Forbes names Scentsy among America’s Best Midsize Employers for third time

Meridian, Idaho, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scentsy, an international direct sales company that creates flameless candles and other richly-scented home and body products, is recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the third time since the company’s humble beginnings on an Idaho sheep farm in 2004.

Scentsy President and Interim CEO Dan Orchard said Scentsy is honored to be recognized as number 203 among the 500 companies Forbes has acknowledged across the nation.

“I am excited to share that for the third time, and the second year in a row, Forbes has recognized our ongoing efforts to make Scentsy one of the best places to work,” Orchard said.

The recognition comes as Scentsy has enhanced parental leave policies and expanded employee training. Scentsy also continues to offer employees a free on-site fitness center with trainers and intramural leagues, an on-site restaurant and coffee shop, and flexible work arrangements to support its family-focused culture.

Each year, Forbes partners with research firm Statista to compile a list of companies based on an independent survey of 60,000 Americans at companies with 1,000 or more employees. Survey questions focus on respondents’ recommendation of their employer.

“This is a very competitive national award and a tremendous honor for Scentsy,” Orchard said. “We’re very grateful to again be recognized by such an esteemed global media publication as Forbes.”

About Scentsy

In 2004, Scentsy co-founders Heidi and Orville Thompson launched a big idea in a small, 40-foot shipping container on a Meridian, Idaho, sheep farm. Today, Scentsy is a Forbes-recognized, billion-dollar, direct-selling leader known for connecting people through fragrance worldwide. Scentsy has been recognized by Direct Selling News, Idaho Private 100, the DSA Ethos Awards and others for workplace excellence and growth. Scentsy operates in 12 countries, employs over 1,800 people and delivers richly scented wickless candles, wax warmers, diffusers, oils, home, Pets and Body products through nearly 300,000 independent Consultants who share their Scentsy-product passion via home and virtual selling. At Scentsy, we believe that happy, healthy families build vibrant communities. Since 2010, Scentsy has donated $15.2 million to more than 175 global and local nonprofit organizations focusing on children, family and communities. To learn more about how we “Warm the heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul” through fragrance, visit www.Scentsy.com and follow us world-wide on social media: www.facebook.com/Scentsy/, www.facebook.com/ScentsyUKandIreland/,https://www.facebook.com/ScentsyAustraliaandNewZealand, www.facebook.com/ScentsyDeutschland, www.instagram.com/scentsy/,www.instagram.com/scentsyeurope/.

