The Global Digital Commerce Software Market is expected to grow by $ 4.94 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital commerce software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry, increasing demand for entertainment and media, and the advent of omnichannel retailing. In addition, the growth of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital commerce software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The digital commerce software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the evolving role of social media in e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the digital commerce software market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for the internet of things (IoT) and integration of novel technologies with digital commerce software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on digital commerce software market covers the following areas:

• Digital commerce software market sizing

• Digital commerce software market forecast

• Digital commerce software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital commerce software market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Chetu Inc., cleverbridge AG, Digital River Inc., eBay Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Intershop Communications AG, Kibo Software Inc., Kiva Logic, Oracle Corp., PEPPERI Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., Sappi Ltd., Shopify Inc., Simbirsk Technology Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Vendio Services LLC, Volusion LLC, International Business Machines Corp., and SAP SE. Also, the digital commerce software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

