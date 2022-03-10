English French

Fnac Darty annonces the extension of the matury of its RCF credit line of 500 million d’euros.

In March 2022, Fnac Darty exercised the option to extend from March 2026 to March 2027 its RCF credit line facility of 500 million of euros. This option was subscribed at 100% of bank commitments.

Fnac Darty still has an option to extend its RCF credit line until March 2028.

