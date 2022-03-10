The Global Soil Fumigants Market is expected to grow by $ 149.86 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soil Fumigants Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243667/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the soil fumigants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness of organic soil fumigants, rising demand for food, and rising focus to reduce post-harvest losses. In addition, growing awareness of organic soil fumigants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The soil fumigants market analysis includes the form factor segment and geographic landscape.



The soil fumigants market is segmented as below:

By Form Factor

• Solid

• Liquid

• Gas



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the food security issues as one of the prime reasons driving the soil fumigants market growth during the next few years. Also, the requirement to boost agricultural yield and the rising prevalence of crop diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soil fumigants market vendors that include American Vanguard Corp., Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Detia Degesch GmbH, Douglas Products, Draslovka Services Pty Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Ecotec Fumigation, Imtrade CropScience, Isagro Spa, LANXESS AG, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, TriCal Group Inc., TriEst Ag Group Inc., Trinity Manufacturing Inc., and UPL Ltd. Also, the soil fumigants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

