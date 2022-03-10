The Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.12 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243666/?utm_source=GNW

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the hemostasis diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders driving the demand for hemostasis diagnostics, the introduction of cost-effective and high-quality medical solutions, and the growing geriatric population. In addition, the increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders driving the demand for hemostasis diagnostics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hemostasis diagnostics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The hemostasis diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Independent diagnostic centers

• Research and academic institutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased penetration of POCT devices in developed countries as one of the prime reasons driving the hemostasis diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing physician preference for coagulation tests in pre-and post-surgical proceedings and increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with blood clotting will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hemostasis diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Helena Laboratories Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the hemostasis diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

