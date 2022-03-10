Radix Develops Technological Master Plan for Veracel Cellulose

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix has delivered an Automation and Information Technology Master Plan for Brazilian pulp & paper company Veracel Cellulose. Radix prepared a roadmap to assist Veracel's digital transformation over the next five years, focusing on Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) integration. New technology trends, characteristics of Veracel’s pulp mill, information security, and the feasibility of the initiatives were considered in the project.



Radix performed an operational and technological assessment, including a complete mapping of all the company's OT assets. The goal was to seek solutions that integrate Veracel’s IT and OT visions and allow it to achieve its strategic operational and business objectives. The project provided improvements for security, automation, information technology, and governance processes.

Approximately one hundred interviews were conducted with employees from 17 different areas to inform the analysis. Present challenges and opportunities were detected, making it possible to outline and prioritize initiatives to achieve goals and objectives.

“It is very satisfying when we see that a company is interested in making its digital transformation process in a planned and functional way. To reach a degree of sustainable technological maturity, it is necessary to think about the long term, focusing on transforming this need into a viable and safe solution,” said Barbara Yuri de Oliveira, Radix’s Pulp & Paper manager.

According to Barbara, the project is essential for understanding Veracel's current processes and identifying the points that require an evaluation of priority action, as they generate a greater risk to the systems in use.

“We were looking for a partner, not just a supplier! This enabled the whole process to unfold in the best possible way, with a lot of synergy between the IT and OT areas,” said André Borges, IT Business specialist at Veracel.

About Veracel

Veracel integrates forestry, industrial, and logistics operations, which result in an average annual production of 1.1 million tons of pulp, generating more than 3,200 own and third-party jobs in the discovery coast region of Bahia.

About Radix Engineering

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software is a privately-held, global engineering, automation, software, and ET / OT/ IT Consulting company with more than 1100 employees around the world. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix’ North American headquarters is in Houston, TX and the Global HQ is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has been developing projects in more than 30 countries worldwide.​

For more information contact:

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Mastrangelo ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com

Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28dc4ac1-606d-4f0e-bda6-5e99d2456399

https://www.radixeng.com/news/983/radix-develops-technological-master-plan-for-veracel-cellulose