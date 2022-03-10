The Global Blood-Grouping Reagents Market is expected to grow by $ 485.33 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243657/?utm_source=GNW

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the blood-grouping reagents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in blood donations, and growing demand for blood transfusions and blood group typing. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blood-grouping reagents market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The blood-grouping reagents market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and blood banks

• Clinical laboratories

• Academic and research institutes



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the blood-grouping reagents market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of social media marketing, advancement in technology, and increasing penetration of healthcare facilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blood-grouping reagents market covers the following areas:

• Blood-grouping reagents market sizing

• Blood-grouping reagents market forecast

• Blood-grouping reagents market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood-grouping reagents market vendors that include Agena Bioscience Inc., Alpha Laboratories, Arena BioScien, Atlas Medical GmbH, AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DIAGAST SAS, Grifols SA, Haemokinesis Ltd., Immucor Inc., Lorne Laboratories Ltd., Medical Diagnostics Corp., Merck KGaA, Novacyt SA, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Quotient Ltd., Rapid Labs Ltd., Torax Biosciences Ltd., and Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. Also, the blood-grouping reagents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

