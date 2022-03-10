The Global Crowdfunding Market is expected to grow by $ 239.78 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crowdfunding Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897307/?utm_source=GNW

81% during the forecast period. Our report on the crowdfunding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by social media as a source of free-of-cost promotion, easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding, and increasing customer base. In addition, social media as a source of free-of-cost promotion is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The crowdfunding market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The crowdfunding market is segmented as below:

By Type

• P2P lending

• Equity investment

• Hybrid

• Reward

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the crowdfunding market growth during the next few years. Also, blockchain technology and niche crowdfunding platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on crowdfunding market covers the following areas:

• Crowdfunding market sizing

• Crowdfunding market forecast

• Crowdfunding market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crowdfunding market vendors that include AngelList Holdings, LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdfunder Ltd., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., ioby, Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., RealCrowd Inc., Seedrs Ltd., Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., and Kiva Microfunds. Also, the crowdfunding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

