Cotton Boxers Canada - Men's Organic Trunks Briefs Underwear Collection Launch

Montréal, QC-based Frank And Oak have recently launched its men’s underwear collection. This line of clothing is designed to fulfil a number of goals that combine form and function - with a focus on sustainable production and durability. Frank And Oak consider it a privilege to offer its community access to industry-leading clothing that has a low impact on the environment while being uncompromising in style and comfort. View the full collection at the following link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-underwear

Frank And Oak set out to resolve a number of problems when it first started designing this collection. First and foremost, the company acknowledges that customers have grown increasingly more conscientious about the clothing they purchase and wear over the past few years, and this has led to an increase in higher quality clothes that are manufactured with more respect for the environment as well as the workers who craft them (particularly those in lower-income regions of the world).

Frank And Oak have been successful in this regard, and the brand’s customers will find that it has also delivered on its promise of quality garments that feel like second skin. For instance, regardless of whether a customer opts for a pair of briefs, boxers, or trunks, they will find that each item comes with a sporty elastic waistband that is created to withstand the rigours of a machine wash. However, since each undergarment might also contain other materials such as polyester, it is best washed in cold water and tumble dried on a low setting, and it should not be bleached or ironed.

Frank And Oak recognize that it may be difficult for customers to identify items that can be machine washed and those which need more gentle care. To that end, the brand recommends that customers check the ‘Materials and Care’ tab on each listing on its website for the appropriate washing instructions.

As previously announced, the organic cotton boxer brief is one of Frank And Oak’s bestsellers owing to the item’s ergonomic build and snug fit. The briefs come in black, green, grey, and navy, in four sizes (S, M, L, and XL). A sizing guide is included for customers to refer to. Notably, the height of the model and the size of the item they are wearing is mentioned for comparison as well.

Customers who want a good fit but prefer a different cut or design can try the organic cotton classic trunk, which comes in black, navy, grey, vintage grey, dark red, and brown (available in S, M, L, and XL sizes). Customers are invited to look up the full collection of underwear on the store’s official website: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/men

Frank And Oak understand that some customers may be wary of purchasing clothes online, so it offers an attractive return policy (which is clearly explained on each listing). This policy applies to customers in both the US and Canada, and the company is working to enable shipping to the rest of the world in the near future.

Those interested in learning more about the men’s underwear collection, the brand itself, or any aspect of its services may direct their enquiries to Anne Gael Plante of Frank And Oak.

