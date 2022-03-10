The Global Keratin Market is expected to grow by $ 1402.11 million during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Keratin Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804146/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the keratin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments, increased application of keratin in hair care industry, and growing demand for bio-keratin products. In addition, the rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The keratin market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The keratin market is segmented as below:

• By Product

• A€‹€‹€‹€‹€‹alpha-keratin

• Beta-keratin



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the new keratin-based product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the keratin market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth in online retail sales of keratin-based cosmetic products and growing demand for keratin bars and shakes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on keratin market covers the following areas:

• Keratin market sizing

• Keratin market forecast

• Keratin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading keratin market vendors that include Akola Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas SL, Croda International Plc, GREENTECH SA, ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co. Ltd., Keraplast Technologies LLC, Keratin Express, Lonza Group Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Organic Beauty Solution Inc., Proteina, Rejuvenol, Symrise AG, The Roxlor Group, TORFO wellness Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC. Also, the keratin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



