UpWest Introduces GO, an Adaptive New Activewear Line Designed to Go Anywhere or Go Nowhere

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpWest announced its newest activewear line, GO. On any given day, consumers are juggling careers, community, family, friends, and fitness. From the moment they wake to the moment they rest their heads at night, it is constantly go, go, go. UpWest believes the ever-changing demands of life should be met with equally flexible clothing. This idea turned into GO, a new way to get the comfort and versatility of loungewear with the convenience and features of activewear. GO will help customers look and feel their best with soft sustainable activewear that can flex with any situation that comes their way.

"GO was created to motivate and inspire good for ourselves, others & the planet. It all stemmed from the purpose of offering comfort, versatility, and sustainability for our customers' fast-paced, hybrid lives. For us at UpWest, comfort trumps all. Offering wear-all-day, versatile pieces that were born from the idea of loungewear inspired by performance wear, is the perfect addition to the UpWest collection," said Kelsey Vitullo UpWest's Design Director.

Top products from the collection include:

Women's GO Wicking Open-Back Tank: With its open back and wicking jersey fabric, this tank is reason enough to get your body moving.

Women's GO Stretch Bike Short: This sustainable 4-way stretch bike short gives you comfort and freedom to move or relax, you pick.

Men's GO Wicking Colorblock Tee: Made with a sustainable wicking material and underarm air vents it will work (or lounge) as hard as you do.

Men's GO Stretch Full Zip Jacket: Super-soft wicking inside with three pockets, bungee hem, and added stretch.

Kelsey Vitullo also mentions, "The UpWest customers will benefit from the comfort of wicking properties, 4-way stretch fabrics, tagless garments, and mesh details for breathability and comfort. We are proud of the versatility of our packable jackets, adjustable details & special hidden pockets. The collection taps into our customers' digital lifestyle by using QR Codes on the products, offering a special customer experience including free yoga flows and meditations."

It is time to Go Anywhere or Go Nowhere with GO by UpWest. All products can be shopped online at https://upwest.com/pages/activewear.

About UpWest:

Founded in 2019, UpWest is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand offering apparel, sleep, wellness and home goods for mindful men and women. They strive to bring comfort to customers' daily lives through content, commerce, and community. Through their Comfort for Good initiative, UpWest aims to positively impact people and planet with the choices they make in giving back to those in need and in sustainability efforts. For more information, visit UpWest.com and follow along on Instagram @Go_UpWest

