Expanded Compass Health Center Trauma Team Looks to Fill Gap With Enhanced Trauma Programming in Chicago

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There has been a growing demand for trauma-focused, intensive behavioral health programs in the community. Compass Health Center's expansion is helping serve more patients in need of care. Last year alone, Compass Health Center saw a 25% increase in demand for trauma treatment. As a result, Compass has hired additional psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and specialized trauma clinicians to meet community demand.

This decision to expand is attributed to a myriad of factors, most notably, the pandemic, which has exacerbated the need for mental health programs and Compass's growing reputation throughout the state with Compass Virtual. According to the National Trauma Institute, 60% of adults report abuse or other difficult family circumstances during childhood, and 26% of children in the U.S. will witness or experience a traumatic event before they turn four. Additionally, those impacted by trauma are 15 times more likely to attempt suicide, three times more likely to experience depression, and three times more likely to have serious job problems.

"Compass Health Center's Trauma Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs at our Chicago location offer targeted and integrated treatment for survivors of trauma. We are eager to serve more patients and offer more tailored and individualized treatment plans," said Carrie Overbey, LCPC, Chief Clinical Officer, Compass Health Center - Chicago.

The Trauma PHP/IOP programs provide psychoeducation on the impacts of trauma, tangible skills to cope with symptoms, and strategies to live a meaningful and value-aligned life. Beyond these core offerings, patients also have the option to work with specialists and receive family therapy, substance use counseling, art therapy, trauma-informed yoga, 1:1 skills coaching, panic management, and psychiatric medication management.

"Compass's approach to trauma is unique. Our integrative approach allows patients to build a robust toolset to discover what works best for them. Each patient has a multi-disciplinary team who work collaboratively, ensuring each situation is evaluated from multiple expert perspectives. In the Trauma Program, we focus on creating a safe holding environment so a patient can build insight, learn to cope sustainably, and tap into their strength and resilience. We believe in setting a solid foundation for the long-term work that will continue beyond Compass and work with patients to ensure they have the supports and plan they need for moving beyond Compass," said Kaitlin Thompson, LCSW, CADC, Director of the Trauma Program Compass Health Center - Chicago.

The Trauma PHP provides evidence-based intensive behavioral health treatment for young adults and adults whose symptoms are impacting daily life and who may need more support than available in once-a-week outpatient therapy. Similarly, the Trauma IOP is designed for young adults and adults who require more intensive, wrap-around treatment than would be available in outpatient settings but not a higher level of care like PHP or hospitalization.

