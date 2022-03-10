The Global Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market is expected to grow by $ 12.05 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.24% during the forecast period

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804140/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of awareness campaigns, application of JAK inhibitors in severe chronic indications, and support from the growing healthcare insurance industry. In addition, the increasing number of awareness campaigns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market analysis include Application and Geography segments.



The Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Autoimmune disorders

• Oncology



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of research grants as one of the prime reasons driving the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, special drug designations and rising number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market covers the following areas:

• Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market sizing

• Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market forecast

• Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Janus kinase (jJAKk) inhibitors market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804140/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________