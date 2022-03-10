132 Professionals Pass Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) Exams, Earning RAC-Devices or RAC-Drugs Credentials

Rockville, MD, USA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the names of the 132 professionals who passed one of the two Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams in autumn 2021. By passing, they earn either the RAC-Drugs or RAC-Devices credential. The RAC credentials are the leading certifications for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector and the only regulatory credentials in this sector to be accredited through the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

Earning an RAC credential requires knowledge of healthcare product regulations, and the analytical and critical thinking skills to apply them in practice. The RAC-Drugs exam covers regulations pertaining to pharmaceutical and biologic products, and the RAC-Devices exam covers regulations governing medical devices and technology. Proctored exams may be taken at testing centers around the world or online.

“On behalf of RAPS, I want to offer congratulations to these 132 dedicated professionals. Earning an RAC is truly a milestone in a regulatory career,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Passing one of the two arduous exams is a real accomplishment. Candidates for the RAC credentials often spend months preparing, and passing demands more than just memorization. In the real world, regulatory pros constantly face complex and unique challenges, and the exams reflect that.”

RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession. There are more than 5,000 professionals around the world who hold current RAC credentials.

Applications are now being accepted for the RAC summer and autumn 2022 exam periods. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credentials during autumn 2021:

RAC-Devices

Avelina Alvarado Louren Malony
Flavio Angei Gabriela Mccoole
Patrick Biggerstaff Adi Michaeli
Julie Blacklock Michael Morad
Murtuza Hamza Bohari Penney Morris
Hannah Boning Rima Padovani
Mia Brown Ekta Patel
Stephen Burke Aaron Pierce
Prajakta Buva Bryan Pinder
Allison Byrne Carrene Plummer
Katarzyna Chrusciel Ofelija Potmesil Uzunovska
Bethany Chung Candice Prowse
Ana Ciric Farah Rahhal
Chiara Cunico Pallavi Rajaputra
John D'Egidio Pedro Ravelo
Christina Dowd Rebecca Russo
Qiming Duan Karen Sedacki
Annemieke Eikelenboom Vaibhav Shah
Marlene Fraga Ruoying Sheng
Regina Fullin Laxmismita Sreedasyam
Purvi Gaglani Al Noor Karim Sunesara
Kevin Go Kelvin Tan
Grant Griffin Michael Thomas
Shakti Gurikar David Tsao
Carole Harris Katja Vaahtera
Jaclyn Holli Ashley Vu
Tsung-Min Hsieh Natalie Waller
Raghottam Jainapur Lyndon White
Scott Johnson Wei Xu
Kristen Kanack Jie Yang
Gagan Kapoor Hanzhu Yao
Alicia Kaufman Kwai Ling Yap
Martin Kvokačka Simon Yuan
Christina Lam Daijia Zhang
Zhijie Liao Xin Zhao
Jiayan Liu Min Zhou
Wing Kong Lo Xiaoming Zhu

RAC-Drugs

Emily Allen Claudia Molano Murcia
Zhu Wen Ang Charles Nnabuife
Garima Baloria Vasundhara Pathak
Kelsey Behrens Alpita Popat
Swati Bhatawadekar Nagendra Hithyshini Racharla
Shama Bhatia Ambika Rajesh
Catherine Burke Mohammad Riaz
Anna Karmina Caballes Deanna Rubin
Juliane Carvalho Jennifer Sandidge
James Chambers Shail Shah
Aubri Charboneau Shreelaxmi Shenoy
Xi Amy Chen Brandon Springer
Daisy Cheung Nagamani Sribuddharaju
Stephen Conran Marcus Taylor
Li Cui Alison Testa
Yu Cui David Theine
Patrick Deitemeyer Wade Tokushige
Misty Gravelin Hamet Toure
Stacie Greenwood Yun-Chih Tu
Mariya Gromova Nibin Varghese
Min He Khushboo Vyas
Veeran Gowda Kadajji Suzanne Wiecek
Ya Ling Kao Cailin Wilson
Suvarna Khare-Pandit Man Yee Wong
Nidhi Kotecha Christy Wood
Li Ling Yingjie Xu
Christopher Lotzow Qian Yang
Lerato Makhurane Virginia Yini
Grace Matimba Keun Yeong Yoon

 About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) credentials, the only post-academic professional certifications to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

 

