132 Professionals Pass Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) Exams, Earning RAC-Devices or RAC-Drugs Credentials

Rockville, MD, USA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the names of the 132 professionals who passed one of the two Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams in autumn 2021. By passing, they earn either the RAC-Drugs or RAC-Devices credential. The RAC credentials are the leading certifications for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector and the only regulatory credentials in this sector to be accredited through the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

Earning an RAC credential requires knowledge of healthcare product regulations, and the analytical and critical thinking skills to apply them in practice. The RAC-Drugs exam covers regulations pertaining to pharmaceutical and biologic products, and the RAC-Devices exam covers regulations governing medical devices and technology. Proctored exams may be taken at testing centers around the world or online.

“On behalf of RAPS, I want to offer congratulations to these 132 dedicated professionals. Earning an RAC is truly a milestone in a regulatory career,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Passing one of the two arduous exams is a real accomplishment. Candidates for the RAC credentials often spend months preparing, and passing demands more than just memorization. In the real world, regulatory pros constantly face complex and unique challenges, and the exams reflect that.”

RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession. There are more than 5,000 professionals around the world who hold current RAC credentials.

Applications are now being accepted for the RAC summer and autumn 2022 exam periods. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credentials during autumn 2021:

RAC-Devices

Avelina Alvarado Louren Malony Flavio Angei Gabriela Mccoole Patrick Biggerstaff Adi Michaeli Julie Blacklock Michael Morad Murtuza Hamza Bohari Penney Morris Hannah Boning Rima Padovani Mia Brown Ekta Patel Stephen Burke Aaron Pierce Prajakta Buva Bryan Pinder Allison Byrne Carrene Plummer Katarzyna Chrusciel Ofelija Potmesil Uzunovska Bethany Chung Candice Prowse Ana Ciric Farah Rahhal Chiara Cunico Pallavi Rajaputra John D'Egidio Pedro Ravelo Christina Dowd Rebecca Russo Qiming Duan Karen Sedacki Annemieke Eikelenboom Vaibhav Shah Marlene Fraga Ruoying Sheng Regina Fullin Laxmismita Sreedasyam Purvi Gaglani Al Noor Karim Sunesara Kevin Go Kelvin Tan Grant Griffin Michael Thomas Shakti Gurikar David Tsao Carole Harris Katja Vaahtera Jaclyn Holli Ashley Vu Tsung-Min Hsieh Natalie Waller Raghottam Jainapur Lyndon White Scott Johnson Wei Xu Kristen Kanack Jie Yang Gagan Kapoor Hanzhu Yao Alicia Kaufman Kwai Ling Yap Martin Kvokačka Simon Yuan Christina Lam Daijia Zhang Zhijie Liao Xin Zhao Jiayan Liu Min Zhou Wing Kong Lo Xiaoming Zhu

RAC-Drugs

Emily Allen Claudia Molano Murcia Zhu Wen Ang Charles Nnabuife Garima Baloria Vasundhara Pathak Kelsey Behrens Alpita Popat Swati Bhatawadekar Nagendra Hithyshini Racharla Shama Bhatia Ambika Rajesh Catherine Burke Mohammad Riaz Anna Karmina Caballes Deanna Rubin Juliane Carvalho Jennifer Sandidge James Chambers Shail Shah Aubri Charboneau Shreelaxmi Shenoy Xi Amy Chen Brandon Springer Daisy Cheung Nagamani Sribuddharaju Stephen Conran Marcus Taylor Li Cui Alison Testa Yu Cui David Theine Patrick Deitemeyer Wade Tokushige Misty Gravelin Hamet Toure Stacie Greenwood Yun-Chih Tu Mariya Gromova Nibin Varghese Min He Khushboo Vyas Veeran Gowda Kadajji Suzanne Wiecek Ya Ling Kao Cailin Wilson Suvarna Khare-Pandit Man Yee Wong Nidhi Kotecha Christy Wood Li Ling Yingjie Xu Christopher Lotzow Qian Yang Lerato Makhurane Virginia Yini Grace Matimba Keun Yeong Yoon

