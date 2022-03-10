AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2022

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

February YTD - February Beginning Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Feb 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 11,810 10,925 8.1 22,104 21,025 5.1 55,091 40 < 100 HP 4,134 3,859 7.1 8,155 8,064 1.1 16,776 100+ HP 1,481 1,158 27.9 2,986 2,542 17.5 5,321 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 17,425 15,942 9.3 33,245 31,631 5.1 77,188 4WD Farm Tractors 172 171 0.6 397 397 0.0 385 Total Farm Tractors 17,597 16,113 9.2 33,642 32,028 5.0 77,573 Self-Prop Combines 200 194 3.1 405 544 -25.6 488

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

