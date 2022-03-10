The Global Structured Cabling Market is expected to grow by $ 5.73 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structured Cabling Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729110/?utm_source=GNW

61% during the forecast period. Our report on the structured cabling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers, the growing telecommunication sector, and increasing demand for FTTx. In addition, increasing investments in data centers are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The structured cabling market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The structured cabling market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Datacenter

• Telecommunications

• Industrial

• Buildings



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging cloud computing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the structured cabling market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IoT and integrated building management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the structured cabling market covers the following areas:

• Structured cabling market sizing

• Structured cabling market forecast

• Structured cabling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading structured cabling market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hubnetix Corp., Legrand SA, Nexans SA, Nutmeg Technologies, Panduit Corp., Prysmian Spa, Schneider Electric SE, Superior Essex Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., The Cabling Co., and The Siemon Co. Also, the structured cabling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729110/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________