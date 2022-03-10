President and Co-Founder of the Schultes Center for Amazonian Ethnobotanical Research Joins Luminous Mind Inc. Scientific Advisor Network

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminous Mind Inc. today announced the appointment of ethnobotanist, Michael J. Maki to its Scientific Advisory Network to assist in searching for plant-based solutions to intractable psychiatric disorders. Founded in 2021, Luminous Mind Inc. has assembled an experienced team of drug hunters who discover and develop new medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders.

Louis Herlands, Ph.D., CEO, said, "Mike Maki joins our Luminous Mind Inc. Team and brings a wealth of perspective and respect for indigenous wisdom and shamanic knowledge of powerful plants and fungi. His background in cultivation and commercial wild harvest of mushrooms has brought him today to an interest in endophytic as well as psychoactive fungi."

Mike Maki has been involved in the ecological agriculture and forestry movements since the mid-1970s. He is a founding Board member of the Tilth Association, the Pacific Northwest's sustainable agriculture organization; is co-author of its resource compendium The Future Is Abundant, and is developing an agroforestry and permaculture teaching and demonstration center on the Olympic Peninsula. He has been associated with the Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA, for over 30 years, serving as manager of the TESC Organic Experimental Farm, as adjunct faculty.

"And a seed is planted! Now to the business of creating treatments for those suffering from intractable neuropsychiatric illnesses with the Luminous Mind Inc. Team," said Mike Maki. "We intend that this seed of ethnobotanical wisdom will grow into a forest of new treatments for those patients," he continued.

About - Luminous Mind Inc:

Luminous Mind Inc. is dedicated to developing superior and differentiated treatments for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, including depression, PTSD, pain, anxiety, and addiction. We apply a rigorous therapeutic discovery and development process that includes the repurposing of existing, abandoned, and developmental compounds for new indications. Groundbreaking scientific insights in neuroscience, genetics, systems biology, ethnobotany and brain circuitry, together with powerful new tools, drive our discovery efforts and offer an unprecedented opportunity for the advancement of innovative medicines for CNS disorders. www.LuminousMindInc.com.

About - The Richard Evans Schultes Center for Amazonian Ethnobotanical Research:

The Schultes Center is a non-profit dedicated to preserving and advancing ethnobotany in one of the planet's most biodiverse regions. We have a deep bioethical devotion to the belief that the gifts of the plant world are planetary gifts which must be stewarded to be sustainably shared with the world. We add modern science to traditional knowledge, emphasizing a bioethical approach and using worldwide networking to help heal the planet and humanity. www.SchultesCenter.org.

Contact:

Dan R. Bradbary, COO

DBradbary@LuminousMindInc.com

P: 800-816-9630 x701

