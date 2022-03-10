PayByPhone Brings A Better Parking Experience to North Bay Village

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents and visitors to North Bay Village, Florida, will now have a better parking experience thanks to PayByPhone. The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, PayByPhone now offers safe, convenient parking payment for 455 spaces across four locations.

“We’re excited to welcome North Bay Village to the long list of South Florida cities offering contactless parking services,” said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. “Now, residents and visitors to North Bay Village can enjoy the convenience of paying for parking with the PayByPhone app on their own personal devices. We have a long history of partnering with communities throughout South Florida, and we are confident that drivers will love using PayByPhone in North Bay Village just as much as they do in Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and other neighbouring cities.”

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 43 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

“We are excited to bring contactless parking payment to North Bay Village,” said Vice Mayor Marvin Wilmoth. “PayByPhone has been a tremendous partner in our effort to simplify and enhance the parking experience for North Bay Village residents and visitors. Our hope is that the use of this application is effortless, so people can focus on enjoying all that our Village has to offer.”

For more information, visit paybyphone.com

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fees. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.