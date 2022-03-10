Canada’s Robotics Start-Up Trendi Makes South By Southwest Debut, March 15 - 19

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrendiTech Inc. (Trendi), Canada’s robotics start-up focused on innovative food waste and upcycling solutions, serves as an official sponsor of South by Southwest (SXSW) 2022 and will have a presence at various events throughout the conference. Attendees are invited to learn about Trendi’s food waste technology, taste samples of upcycled drinks, engage in a food waste video games and AR activation, and meet Co-Founder and CMO Carissa Campeotto.



In addition to hosting and participating in official sponsored SXSW events, Trendi is focused on securing commitments to The Pledge to Stop Food Waste . The Pledge is intended to make food waste reduction part of a lifestyle, to raise awareness, introduce food wasters to innovative solutions, and encourage more long-term, sustainable operations. The Pledge provides resources which empower all stakeholders, from individuals to families, from small businesses to large organizations of all sizes, including producers and more, to take action and make a difference.

Participants who make The Pledge to Stop Food Waste at Trendi’s Red River activation will collect an exclusive NFT, created in partnership with SXSW and Blockchain Creative Labs.

Trendi representatives will be present at the following events throughout SXSW 2022:

March 15, 3 p.m. | Canada House, Telefilm Panel Address: 615 Red River St., Austin TX 78701 (Swan Dive bar) Trendi will present a keynote during the MyGlobalVillage Acceleration and Soft-Landing Challenge with Co-Founder and CMO Carissa Campeotto and COO Nicolas Synnott Link to event

March 15, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. | Belgium House, Pitch Address: 308 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701(Mort Subite bar) Smoothie samples will be provided and COO Nicolas Synnott and CFO Andriyko Herchak to present Trendi during the pitch event Link to event

March 17 - 19 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Trendi’s Official Activation Address: 717 Red River (parking lot) Free and open to the public, the event will include an immersive look at the brand and its focus on combating food waste. Attendees will sample Trendi’s smoothies made from freeze-drying fruits and vegetables. This solution is targeted to upcycle mass amounts of misfit and excess food before it goes to waste. Additionally, the event will feature a mobile game tournament and AR activation to encourage conversation and sharing about food waste issues. Prize giveaways include a highly-sought after Lomi countertop composter by Pela . Links to events: March 17 , March 18 , March 19

March 18 from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Future of Food Headliner Roundtable Address: 1400 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701 Co-Founder and CMO Carissa Campeotto will join food industry experts to tackle “the world’s dumbest problem” covering food recovery and upcycling. Campeotto will discuss the brand’s innovative robotics technology and roadmap to reducing food waste at its source. Link to event



“We are thrilled to make our debut at this internationally recognized conference that celebrates and encourages technological advances to global issues,” says Campeotto. “We look forward to introducing Trendi and sharing our work with thought leaders in the industry. But most of all, we hope to galvanize more people to join the #fckfoodwaste movement with us.”

Trendi’s participation in SXSW takes place throughout Austin, TX from March 15 - March 19, 2022. For more information about TrendiTech Inc., please visit www.trendin.com .

About TrendiTech Inc.

TrendiTech Inc. is a Canadian-based start-up dedicated to creating robotic and product solutions for the food and beverage industry. Its mission is to rescue misfit and excess food at the source and upcycle them into nutritious shelf-stable products for human consumption - making healthy plant-based foods more accessible.

www.trendi.com

