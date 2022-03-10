Dextrose Monohydrate Market is forecasted to expand at a value CAGR of 4.5% and top a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2032

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global dextrose monohydrate market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.5% and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2032.



Consumers who are concerned about their health are looking for easy ways to meet their nutritional needs while they go about their busy daily schedules. The current snackification trend, along with a desire for healthier foods, is expected to drive demand for healthier snacks.

Due to its high-energy value and low cost, dextrose is one of the most common ingredients used to manufacture a variety of nutritious snacks. Dextrose monohydrate, used as a sweetener in snacks, has shown to help with low blood sugar and dehydration, as well as giving nourishment when combined with amino acids.

Dextrose is a calorie-dense carbohydrate that the body can easily break down for energy. Dextrose powder is increasingly being included in products for bodybuilders trying to gain weight and muscle. Dextrose is recognized for breaking down quickly and providing energy-maintaining fuel for food & beverages, as well as increasing calorie intake.

The simple sugars in dextrose powder make it easy to break down while also providing natural flavor enhancement, resulting in a great taste and pleasant mouthfeel with a cooling sensation in a variety of culinary preparations.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for dextrose monohydrate in South Asia and East Asia is anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 6.4% and 5.9%, respectively, during the forecast period (2022-2032).

in is anticipated to respectively, during the forecast period The combined market value share of North America and Europe is over 50% at present.

at present. The North America dextrose monohydrate market is currently pegged at 1,727,720 tons.

dextrose monohydrate market is currently Growing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredient utilization in food manufacturing is increasing the sales of dextrose monohydrate. Based on nature, demand for organic dextrose monohydrate is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Volume of dextrose monohydrate consumed by the bakery segment is currently pegged at 1,144,033 tons.

consumed by the bakery segment is currently pegged at The beverage segment is anticipated to reach US$ 1.65 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

“Key manufacturers of dextrose monohydrate will be able to attain significant profits by targeting functional food, beverage, and confectionery producers. Increasing demand for processed food products will offer sales opportunities for key players over the coming years,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies manufacturing dextrose monohydrate are majorly focusing on expanding their services to more countries and improve production to cater to the growing demand. Market players are also entering into partnerships and joint ventures to utilize combined expertise and develop innovative products.

In 2019, Tate & Lyle PLC entered into a partnership with DKSH, one of the leading distributors of food ingredients, to provide market expansion services to the company in Vietnam. The partnership covers all products in the company’s portfolio, which include sweeteners, texturants, and stabilizers for application in dairy, beverages, soups, dressings, and nutraceuticals.

In 2020, Cargill, Incorporated invested US$ 6.4 Mn in a food pilot facility at its North American pilot development center. The development center has enabled the company to increase its efficiency to develop and offer innovative products to the market.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global dextrose monohydrate market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic, conventional), application (bakery, cereals & snacks, dairy & desserts, sauces & dressings, confectionery, functional food, beverages, others), and across seven major regions of the world.

