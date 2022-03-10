Global Impact announces the appointment of 5 new Board members

Alexandria, VA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandria, VA, March 10, 2022 – Global Impact, a leader in growing global philanthropy, today announced the addition of five new members to its Board of Directors: Erik Arnold, Nicole Howe Buggs, Lisa Treviño Cummins, Dr. Charles Owubah, Karen Wawrzaszek. Elected at the March Board meeting, these individuals will begin serving in March. Each of these new Board members brings with them a unique perspective and the same unyielding drive to inspire greater giving and create a brighter future for the world’s most vulnerable people.

“The directors and I are proud to welcome these five incredible leaders as new colleagues on the Global Impact Board,” said Anita Whitehead, Global Impact’s Board Chair. “These individuals will add tremendous value to the organization with their philanthropic expertise from across the public, private and nonprofit sectors.”

As Global Impact’s Board continues to serve and influence the organization, its membership is developing in diversity of backgrounds and skills to reflect the organization and those they serve.

“It truly takes all of us – corporations, nonprofits, foundations and individuals – to make a difference,” said Global Impact’s President and CEO Scott Jackson. “As Global Impact continues to serve its partners with a spectrum of philanthropic services, I look forward to the additional expertise these individuals will offer our team.”

Erik Arnold; Chief Technology Officer, Tech for Social Impact; Microsoft Philanthropies

With a background at the intersection of digital technology and the nonprofit sector, Erik Arnold joined Microsoft in 2017 as the chief technology officer for the Tech for Social Impact team in Microsoft Philanthropies. In this role, he leads the commercial solution strategy for nonprofits and the United Nations. Prior to Microsoft, Erik served nine years as the Chief Information Officer at PATH, an international nonprofit focused on global health, and 15 years at a privately held Bill Gates startup. Erik is active in local, national and international technology communities. He sits on the board of directors of Seattle Goodwill Industries, and on the technology advisory boards for a variety of social impact organizations in both the public and private sectors.

Nicole Howe Buggs; Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary; Carnegie Corporation of NY

As the chief administrative officer and corporate secretary for the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Nicole Howe Buggs serves as the liaison to the board of trustees and helps ensure the effective governance of the foundation. She oversees grantmaking operations and compliance for an annual portfolio of approximately 300 domestic and international grants, consisting of more than $150 million in philanthropic funding. Prior to joining the Corporation, Buggs served as director of grants management at the Public Welfare Foundation, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Healthcare Georgia Foundation. During her career, Buggs has presented grantmaking sessions at the national and regional levels, managed an employee-directed giving program, and served on grant review and employee volunteer committees. Buggs serves on the board of trustees for the Tenement Museum, and Philanthropy New York. She received her BA and MA from The George Washington University.

Lisa Treviño Cummins; President and Founder; Urban Strategies

Since founding Urban Strategies in 2003, Lisa has been a catalyst of several initiatives that have resulted in almost $40 million of new programming focused on low-income communities. She leads the company’s efforts to formulate strategic partnerships and design relevant and effective programs to strengthen and expand the capacity of grass roots organizations. Her career began in the corporate sector, with 12 years at Bank of America, and expanded to the public sector, as she was called to help launch the White House Community and Faith Based Initiative to leverage the strengths of community and faith-based organizations to serve children and families in need. She currently serves on the boards of the Christian Community Development Association, the Seed Company and World Vision.

Dr. Charles Owubah; Chief Executive Officer; Action Against Hunger

Dr. Charles Owubah leads Action Against Hunger USA’s executive team in providing leadership and strategic direction to more than 1,600 staff across seven countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Haiti. Dr. Owubah is a passionate humanitarian with extensive experience in program design, monitoring and evaluation of relief and development programs. He brings deep technical expertise and analytical rigor in collaborating with local communities on sustainable water and food security programs, delivering emergency relief, and promoting child survival across a global footprint. Originally from Ghana, Dr. Owubah was an academic and consultant on food aid management before spending nearly 20 years at World Vision. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for KickStart International, a non-profit social enterprise with a mission to lift millions of people out of poverty quickly, cost-effectively, and sustainably, and is also a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council and the Dean’s Global Leadership Council at the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture & Natural Resources.

Karen Wawrzaszek; Regional President; BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Karen Wawrzaszek is the BNY Mellon Wealth Management Regional President leading for the DC area. A recognized thought leader in environmental and social governance, sustainable, and values-aligned investing strategies, Karen brings extensive experience in the family office and fiduciary space as well as impact-oriented investing. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, she served various roles with SBSB Financial Advisors, U.S. Trust, Pitcairn Family Office and Rockefeller Capital Management. With more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry, she leverages her expertise in impact investing, ESG, and endowment consulting to expand relationships and opportunities with clients on their journey to deploy capital. She has a passion for engaging the community around enterprise, philanthropy, and policy to effect change. Karen is the current investment chairwoman for The Meyer Foundation, an organization focused on strengthening the social and economic well-being of all, and co-founder of the Pomona Society, which convenes women in D.C. to activate around poverty alleviation.

The new appointments to the Board will join the following Board members: Anita Whitehead (Board Chair), Nancy Kelly (Board Vice Chair), James B. Kanuch, CPA, CFE (Board Secretary/Treasurer), Kenneth Schaner, ESQ. (General Counsel), Scott Jackson (President and CEO), Tim Bloechl, Tracey E. Burton, Kathryn Compton, Joseph Crupi, M. Mouctar Diallo, Peter Grant, Stan Harrell, Veena Jayadeva, Sarah Degnan Kambou, Christin Cardone McClave, Lauren Murphy, Steve Polo, Carol Rieg and David Wu. To learn more about Global Impact’s Board of Directors, visit charity.org/leadership.

About Global Impact

Global Impact works on charitable ventures to inspire greater giving. We serve as a trusted advisor, intermediary and implementing partner across the private, nonprofit and public sectors. Through these partnerships, we have raised nearly $2 billion for causes such as disaster relief and global development. Global Impact’s reach and services are complemented by the work of our subsidiary company, Geneva Global.

Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Press Contact

Cassie Call

Global Impact

Marketing & Communications

Tel: 703-717-5269