Full scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia: Healix International/HX Global GSOC team provides advice and assistance to affected organizations

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces began on February 24, the team at Healix and HX Global have been working around the clock to coordinate evacuations and provide assistance to organizations and their employees affected in-country.

Healix is closely monitoring the critical situation with regard to the impact of military operations, as well as subsequent airspace closures, airline disruptions, supply shortages, and logistical challenges.

All organizations operating in-country should consider the following restrictions:

Suspend all non-essential travel to Ukraine.

Implement evacuation plans in line with organizational risk appetite. Ensure that plans remain actionable with regards to road traffic congestion, vehicle safety and availability of fuel and accommodations.

Advise all staff not currently involved in viable evacuation operations to stand fast in secure accommodations.

Review communications plans with staff remaining in Ukraine to ensure these remain viable in anticipation of communications outages and establish a check-in schedule.

Security managers should review communications and intelligence channels to monitor developments. Ensure you are receiving intelligence alerts and information in real-time and the information is graded in a way that enables rapid decision-making. Be wary of misinformation and attempt to focus monitoring on locations with staff present and planned evacuation routes.

It is recommended to reconfirm third-party provider capabilities for transportation, security and other logistical support, including international assistance, security and logistical providers, and hotels/accommodation. Seek confirmation of capability limitations and activation timelines, and activate communications and lost communications protocols, warden network and communications redundancies, including satellite phones.

To help stay abreast of the latest developments, HX Global/Healix is regularly updating its information hub with insight and advice from its team of experts.

If you have staff affected in-country, Healix can provide the following support:

People and asset tracking

Real-time intelligence and alerts

Logistical analysis and route planning

Ground support and evacuation assistance, including: Evacuations and in-country relocations Logistical support and supply runs Secure transfers from neighboring borders including international relocation







