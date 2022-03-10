Experience Natural Relief from Pregnancy Symptoms through Prenatal Chiropractic Care at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The body endures physiological and emotional changes during pregnancy, making it a challenging experience for women. However, chiropractic care offers various natural and non-invasive methods for reducing the frequency and severity of pregnancy-related symptoms. Prenatal chiropractic care can also improve labor, leading to a smoother delivery. Dr. Phillips and the professional staff at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness provide the treatment and advice women in and around San Antonio need for optimal pregnancies.



Chiropractic care during pregnancy is a safe and effective way to alleviate pain and keep the body primed for birth. Dr. Phillips uses non-invasive techniques to help reduce your labor time, speed up the recovery process, and maintain proper pelvic alignment. The goal is to ensure you and your child experience optimal labor and delivery. Chiropractic care can also improve the performance of the patient's immune system. This helps balance hormone levels during pregnancy, leading to reduced symptoms of nausea and vomiting due to morning sickness.

One effective treatment option Dr. Phillips uses to improve labor and delivery time is the Webster technique. This sacral adjustment helps align the pelvis and uterus before labor so that the body is prepared, stable, and strong. The Webster technique also reduces muscle pain while allowing the baby to develop comfortably inside the uterus.

"Routine chiropractic visits during pregnancy can keep both the mother and child healthy," says Dr. Phillips. These sessions help the baby maintain an optimal birthing position, reduce strain on the lower back, and alleviate physical and emotional stress caused by pregnancy. Stress and tension can negatively impact a developing child's health and well-being. When a mother is under a lot of stress, the baby can feel the effects. Women who visit a chiropractor throughout pregnancy see dramatic reductions in stress.

