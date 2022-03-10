Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business Announces STEM-Designated Full-Time MBA Program

New York, NY, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern business is evolving, and business education programs must continuously advance in order to prepare their graduates to meet the challenges of the 21st century workforce. The Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University is pleased to announce that its Full-Time MBA program has received STEM designation.

The designation affirms the program’s commitment to integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics into dynamic curricula that addresses contemporary business solutions. Not only does fluency in STEM principles assist business leaders in driving economic growth, but it instills a distinct appetite for innovation, which is essential in an ever-changing business environment. International students graduating from STEM MBA programs and employed in STEM-designated occupations may apply for a 24-month extension to their post-completion OPT, providing up to 36 months of temporary employment in the U.S.

“Technology continues to play an increasingly central role in how business is conducted. Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics are shaping approaches to finance, marketing, operations, and beyond,” stated Alex Markle, PhD, program director for the Full-Time MBA program. “The STEM designation demonstrates our commitment to produce students with the future-proof skills that are most in-demand by employers in the modern business world.”

The change will apply to all students entering Fall 2022 and beyond, and it comes two years after the school announced STEM concentrations in FinTech, Information Systems, and Accounting.

The newly STEM-designated Full-Time MBA program will also continue to advance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles within various academica area curricula and extracurricular opportunities, in line with the Gabelli School’s #1 ranking in corporate, social and environmental responsibility after a 2022 Bloomberg Businessweek survey.

“Future business leaders need to comprehend the competitive socioeconomic landscape through the lens of environmental, societal, and governance business models,” said Barbara Porco, PhD, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies at the Gabelli School. “Our new STEM designated Full-Time MBA program educates and prepares future executives to strategically anticipate risk and respond to environmental and social sustainability concerns to ensure the creation of long-term value.”

The Fordham University Gabelli School of Business Full-Time MBA:

The Full-Time MBA is the Gabelli School of Business’ flagship two-year program in management and leadership. Selectively enrolling approximately 80-100 students per year, the Full-Time MBA combines industry-inspired hands-on coursework, individualized attention, and extraordinary network development in the heart of New York City. Gabelli Full-Time MBA graduates recently have secured post-graduation placements at Accenture, Blackrock, Deloitte, Gartner Consulting, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan, KPMG, Mastercard, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and dozens of other firms—a testament to the value of studying right where the world’s largest companies do business. Learn More.