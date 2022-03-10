AWARD-WINNING ACTORS ZACK GOTTSAGEN & JAMIE BREWER JOIN GLOBAL FOR AN EPIC WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY VIRTUAL DANCE PARTY & PRIZE DRAWING

Denver, CO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) announced it will host an EPIC World Down Syndrome Day Virtual Dance Party on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 6:30PM MT. Award-winning actors and GLOBAL Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardees Zack Gottsagen and Jamie Brewer will be on-hand to introduce Delta Spirit’s new single, What’s Done is Done - the first music video featuring professional actors with Down syndrome accepted into the prestigious SXSW Film Festival.

Other celebrity attendees include Delta Spirit’s lead singer Matthew Logan Vasquez, super model, GLOBAL Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardee, and activist Amanda Booth, TV & Radio Personality Kathie J, and filmmaker Michael Parks Randa.

A highlight of the evening will be a GLOBAL Prize Drawing. The winner will get a cameo appearance in Michael Parks Randa’s next music video. Additional prizes are $50 gift cards.

“GLOBAL’s work to elongate life and improve health outcomes is truly inspiring,” says Randa. “I’m honored to have Jamie and Zack star in my music video and to have GLOBAL as a trusted partner. I cannot wait to meet the person who wins the drawing and to dance the night away with a lot of cool people on March 18th.”

“We are excited that Michael and all our friends are ready to put on their dancing shoes and join us,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of GLOBAL. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate OUR day and to honor American Horror Story’s Jamie Brewer and The Peanut Butter Falcon’s Zack Gottsagen. We’ll also get to hear first-hand about Amanda and Matthew’s deep connections to the Down syndrome community. It’s going to be very special.”

DJ Walt White and DJ Shane Beard (The Love DJ) will oversee the dance party music and help ensure everyone is “highlighted” in full screen and gets a chance to dance and shine.

You can Register, Honor a Loved One, Share Your Photos, or Learn More about the GLOBAL EPIC Dance Party here!

What’s Done Is Done is preceded by other music videos promoting inclusion of people with Down syndrome, including Natalie Merchant’s Wonder, J. Balvin’s Lo Que Dios Quiera, Sigur Rós’ Seven-g-englar, and Jason Crabb’s Love is Stronger.

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated around the world on 3/21, a date that represents “3” copies of chromone “21,” which is a distinguishing characteristic of those with Down syndrome.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM . GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

