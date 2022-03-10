CEBG Has Closed Strategic Angel Investment Round Led by KuCoin Ventures

Singapore, Singapore, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Elite's Battlegrounds（CEBG）has received a round of angel investment spearheaded by KuCoin Ventures and it will now be deeply engaged in KuCoin's GameFi ecosystem building initiative.



The Game Behind the Story

CEBG is an online multiplayer Battle Royale game which is located in a lost civilisation on an isolated war-land. In the game, players land in the war zone, searching for guns to shoot other players, fighting each other for precious resources. The game was inspired by PUBG: EACH TIME, ONLY ONE SURVIVE…

CEBG is the first Anime game on blockchain with the elements of BEAUTY and MECHA, which make the game experience even richer.

Distinguishes itself from other Play-to-Earn games, CEBG has innovated and designed an player-friendly Free-to-Play mechanism. Players can enjoy playing and experiencing the joy of the game.

Beyond Play-To-Earn

Besides earning $CEG and $CEC tokens through PVP and PVE, players can also earn a wide range of in-game items in reward for their achievements and other in-game activities.

Aside from its compelling gameplay, CEBG also boast great social attributes, such as allowing players to team-up with friends to participate in battles. Beyond this, its social module allows for seamless integrating into SocialFi mechanics, facilitating such social gameplay behaviours as teambuilding, online voice chat and streaming. The friend-making element of CEBG is perhaps the game’s greatest fun element, which will continue to infuse the game with new ideas and player interest.

All players in the community can participate in the building of CEBG, which, along with its other attributes, affords CEBG the strong opportunity to become the leading mobile blockchain game.

GameFi2.0

The entire GameFi sector is currently undergoing a metamorphosis from GameFi1.0 to GameFi2.0; and the very concept of GameFi, which was originally driven and dominated by financial attributes, is gradually returning to the play-for-fun ethos, which is the original essence of gaming.

Playability was the watchword which defined the design of CEBG and its economic model has been optimised on the basis of the dual currency model of games such as Axie and DFK.



During the planning phase of the project, CEBG placed ads through Google Ads to test the game theme’s market appeal; and through video demos and player interviews in the gaming community to test the market appeal of the gameplay, all of which resulted in resoundingly positive market feedback beyond usual expectations.



Highly playable, socially-attuned, medium-heavy casual games are the hallmarks of most long-cycle games. All good GameFi economic models are designed to reward players for long-cycle engagement with the game, and CEBG is designed with these principles very firmly in mind.



Strategic Partnerships

KuCoin's partnership is not only an endorsement of CEBG's game concept, quality and product design, but also a strong signal of full cooperation going forward.

CEBG will build a comprehensive partnership with the KuCoin ecosystem to deliver an exciting and rewarding GameFi experience to KCC users.



CEBG has also established a strategic partnership with Multiverse Play(MVP), a DAO to empower GameFi projects and gather players/guilds/developers/investors. MVP owns a GameFi community with 80k+ P2E players and investors, and has enriched experience in game publication.

MVP will support&synergy CEBG connecting with 50+ guilds and over 2,200 global influencers based on MVP P2E dispatch platform.



About KuCoin Ventures

Empowering Web3.0 and Next Generation Technology, KuCoin Ventures is a leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange that aims to supports Crypto and Web 3.0 builders both financially and strategically with Deep Insights and Global Resources.

KuCoin is a secure cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easier to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, KCS, SHIB, DOGE, Gari etc.

