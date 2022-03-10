Sorenson Communications Rallying Support for Ukrainian Deaf Community

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications announced a partnership with the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) to drive support for Deaf people in Ukraine and for Deaf refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to relocate in neighboring Eastern European countries. Many Deaf Ukrainians, like their fellow citizens, are displaced and without basic supplies but also lack access to information and communication in sign language.



Sorenson, the world’s leading provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, is launching a campaign to drive significant financial support for Deaf in the Ukraine and provide an avenue for Deaf and hard-of-hearing to help from abroad.

“Sorenson urges the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, community advocates, and employees to join together in solidarity to provide financial resources for Deaf in Ukraine,” said Sorenson Vice President of Marketing Lance Pickett, who is Deaf. “Beginning today, Sorenson will match up to $50,000 USD collected through the joint Sorenson and WFD donation platform. Your contributions – whether big or small – will make a meaningful difference.”

Visit the Sorenson Donation Site to contribute.

WFD is coordinating support for Deaf Ukrainians through the Ukrainian Society of the Deaf (UTOG), an advocacy organization that networks with local associations throughout the country and that is currently working to ensure Deaf people are included in humanitarian aid and evacuation support and have access to sign language interpreting services. All donations made on the WFD’s Sorenson page will assist UTOG’s work.

This commitment is personal to Sorenson. Born in the Ukraine and now living in the U.S., Yuliya Novosad, who is Deaf, works as a graphics designer for Sorenson. “I am so lucky to work for such an amazing and thoughtful company,” she says. “Thank you, Sorenson, for creating a way to help and support Ukrainian people during this difficult time, especially the Deaf community there. My family and I and my friends back in Ukraine are extremely grateful!"

For more information on Sorenson’s campaign, follow Sorenson on social media.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

About the WFD

The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), an international non-profit, non-governmental organization comprised of more than 100 Deaf associations, is coordinating support for Deaf Ukrainians through the Ukrainian Society of the Deaf (UTOG), an advocacy organization that networks with local associations throughout the country and is currently working to ensure Deaf people are included in humanitarian aid. WFD is also providing Deaf Ukrainians with ground and evacuation support and access to sign language interpreting services. All donations made on the WFD’s Sorenson page will assist UTOG’s work.