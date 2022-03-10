RCCAO Praises Greater Golden Horseshoe Transportation Plan’s Visionary Approach

Vaughan, Ont., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Government’s Connecting the GGH: A Transportation Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe brings a much-needed long-term focus to transportation and infrastructure planning in Ontario.

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) believes the plan is a crucial element of ensuring the transportation needs across the region are addressed and that critical infrastructure expands appropriately to grow with the province over the long-term. This visionary approach provides a proactive and predictable framework for industry and labour to build the future of Ontario that will facilitate expected growth and meet the needs of the province for decades to come.

“We are very pleased to see the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 is a part of this long-term vision,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “Both projects are of vital importance to Ontario that will help reduce congestion, foster long-term economic competitiveness, and improve connectivity throughout Ontario.”

The transportation plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe creates favourable conditions that will address the expected population growth in Ontario and facilitate the expansion of badly needed housing supply, while providing a significant economic boost to the province that will create thousands of jobs.

RCCAO appreciates the comprehensive work and planning that the Ministry of Transportation has been leading to build the foundation for a long-term Greater Golden Horseshoe Transportation Plan. It is important the Government of Ontario continues its innovative, bold and forward-thinking planning to ensure that the province is ready to not only meet the challenges of the next three decades, but surpass and exceed them.

“We commend the fact that the plan contains a blend of significant highway expansion along with continued focus on transit development for the region,’ said Todorova. “This all-encompassing planning approach will ensure that Ontario is well equipped to address the tremendous long-term growth predicated across the region”.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

