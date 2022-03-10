The Institute of Makers of Explosives Selects Clark Mica as President

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Makers of Explosives (IME) is pleased to announce that J. Clark Mica has been selected to become its next President effective March 14, 2022. He is presently the Vice President, Government Affairs for The Fertilizer Institute.

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead the IME, the premier trade association promoting safety and security for the commercial explosives industry," said Mica. "I look forward to leading the talented IME team and working with our members to elevate our industry's presence in Washington, D.C., and advocate for public policy outcomes that provide a strong business environment for the commercial explosives industry."

"From the iPhone to the granite countertops in your kitchen to the copper wire in your home, all of the necessary materials to make these products were made possible by the safe and secure use of explosives," said Mica. "I am excited to get out and tell the great story about the positive impact that our industry has on everyday life."

Mica brings two decades of experience in Washington, D.C., working in both the public and private sectors.

"Clark's experience will be a welcome addition to IME as we focus on building strong partnerships in Washington, D.C., as well as expanding IME's relationships with coalitions dealing with like-minded regulatory and legislative issues," said Ralph Hymer, IME Board Chair and COO, NelsonBrothers, Inc.

Inquiries should be directed to IME at (202) 429-9280 or info@ime.org.

About IME

The IME is the Safety and Security Institute of the commercial explosives industry. The Institute represents U.S. manufacturers of high explosives and other companies that distribute explosives or provide related products and services. The Institute has promoted safety and security practices throughout the life cycle of industrial explosive products for more than 100 years. An average of 3 million metric tons of explosives are consumed annually in the United States, of which IME member companies produce over 95%. They are essential to energy production, highway and building construction, and the manufacture of almost all metal and mineral products. For more information, please visit www.ime.org

Press contact: Ralph Hymer, IME Board Chair 205-802-5316

