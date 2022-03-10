Colliers adds leading regional engineering & design firm

TORONTO and SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced that its Colliers Engineering & Design (“CED”) business unit has acquired KFW Engineers & Surveying (“KFW”), a San Antonio-based civil engineering, design, and survey firm. The addition will enhance CED’s existing scale and capabilities in Texas and the Southwest. KFW operations will rebrand and be fully integrated into CED’s existing Texas operations by the fourth quarter of 2022. Under Colliers’ unique partnership model, KFW’s senior leadership team have become significant shareholders in the overall CED platform and will lead its growth in the rapidly growing Texas marketplace. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, KFW’s more than 100 engineers, licensed surveyors, and other professionals support the rapid population growth and related development in southern Texas by providing a fully integrated land development offering, including civil engineering, environmental and surveying services to homebuilders, school systems, and other commercial real estate developers.

“Partnering with the talented professionals at KFW is the latest in CED’s national growth ambitions following a record year of growth in 2021,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Colliers. “Colliers continues to attract best-in-class firms who value our unique partnership model and long-term growth horizon, and who wish to thrive within a high quality, enterprising corporate culture.”

“The professionals at KFW have deep Texas roots and will provide us with specialized market knowledge, strong client relationships, and an enhanced presence in this important and high-growth market,” said Kevin Haney, President and CEO, CED. “Through KFW, we are perfectly positioned to capitalize on Texas’ population boom, and we are thrilled to welcome their team to the Colliers family.”

“Joining a large, multi-discipline engineering and design firm that shares our enterprising culture and focus on service excellence was the logical next step for us,” said Steven Krauskopf, Co-founder and Managing Partner of KFW. “There is tremendous growth opportunity in Texas, and we are excited to take a leadership role as we leverage the scale and capabilities of CED to accelerate our growth and success going forward,” added George Weron, Co-founder and Managing Partner of KFW.

In connection with this transaction, AEC Advisors acted as financial advisor to KFW.

