Wrap Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

| Source: Wrap Technologies, Inc. Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Tempe, Arizona, UNITED STATES

Delivered 96% Full-Year Revenue Growth and Generated Increased Brand Awareness Across Markets

Launched New BolaWrap 150 During the Fourth Quarter to a Positive Customer Reception

TEMPE, Ariz., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

  • Net Revenues of $2.4 million, growth of 73% over prior year Q4
  • Gross Margin of 30.1% compared with 33.4% for prior year Q4
  • Launched upgraded version of flagship remote restraint product in October 2021 – the BolaWrap 150
  • Trained law enforcement agencies increased to 940, growth of 109% from December 31, 2020
  • Certified officer instructors increased to 3,250, up 139% from December 31, 2020

Full-Year 2021 Summary

  • Net Revenues of $7.7 million in 2021, growth of 96% over the prior fiscal year
  • Gross Margin, excluding one-time non-cash line improvement expense of $0.8 million, of 35.5% for 2021 compared with 34.1% for 2020
  • Announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to deliver WRAP Reality’s VR training platform to law enforcement
  • Continued strategy of releasing body-cam videos of successful BolaWrap uses by law enforcement agencies – increases awareness and educates public on de-escalation effectiveness
  • Published initial Environmental. Social, and Governance (“ESG”) letter to stakeholders and became a participant of the United Nations Global Compact
  • Earned the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for our Quality Management System

Commentary and Executive Search Update

Scot Cohen, co-founder, director and a large shareholder of Wrap, commented:

“Wrap delivered strong financial results and continued establishing valuable brand awareness across global markets in fiscal year 2021. This culminated in our best quarter of total revenues in our history and full-year total revenue growth of 96%. Leadership is incredibility proud of how our team adapted and retained focus during what was a year of change and transformation. In our view, the past year was an important step on our path to enhanced diversification, increased innovation and long-term value creation.”

“Since announcing our leadership transition plan in late January, the Board has been assessing Wrap’s go-forward strategy and working with a national search firm to identify the ideal chief executive officer to lead the Company during its next phase. The Board continues to believe Wrap has significant opportunities to grow and scale as the addressable market for public safety technologies and services expands. To seize these opportunities, we are looking for a leader with the ability to diversify our mix of products, offerings and data-oriented services beyond just BolaWrap and Wrap Reality. We are having advanced discussions and look forward to announcing the appointment of Wrap’s next chief executive officer once the Board’s search process concludes.”

  Three Months Ended Year Ended  
Unaudited December 31, December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021  2020  2021  2020   
Total revenues $2,449  $1,415  $7,729  $3,944   
Net sales growth(1)  73 % 464 % 96 % 466 % 
Gross margin rate(2)  30.1 % 33.4 % 25.8(2) % 34.1 % 
Net loss $(5,229) $(3,556) $(24,449) $(12,580)  
Net loss per basic and diluted share $(0.13) $(0.10) $(0.62) $(0.37)  

(1)   As compared to the prior-year period.
(2)   Excluding one-time expenses of $0.7 million incurred in the 2Q21, the gross margin rate was 35.5% for the full-year 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER AND 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales

  • Generated revenues of $2.4 million for 4Q21, 73% growth compared to 4Q20. Revenues increased 96% year over year.
  • International sales were 60% of total sales for the Full-Year 2021. This compares to 64% of total sales for the Full-Year 2020.
  • We shipped products to 15 additional countries in 2021. This brings us to having deployments in 51 countries.
  • Backlog at the end of the 4Q21 was $0.3 million.
  • We expect the pandemic to continue to impact sales efforts in 2022, but on a diminishing basis both in the U.S. and internationally.

Gross Profit

  • Generated $0.7 million of gross profit in 4Q21 and $2.0 million for the Full-Year 2021.
  • We anticipate our gross margins to improve as we ramp our revenue base and transition to the BolaWrap 150.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

  • SG&A expense increased $0.4 million in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20. SG&A expense increased to $20.3 million in Full-Year 2021 compared to $11.7 million for Full-Year 2020.
  • The 2021 increase was driven primarily by a $2.6 million increase in non-cash share-based compensation, $2.8 million in compensation and consultancy costs as we invest in our sales force and training teams, and $1.6 million of public reporting related expense.
  • Travel expense increased modestly during 2021 as pandemic restrictions abated.

Research and Development (R&D) Expense

  • R&D expense increased $1.2 million in 4Q21 to $1.9 million, as compared to 4Q20, due primarily to the development of the new BolaWrap 150, development of Wrap Reality, and other R&D initiatives.
  • R&D expense for the Full-Year 2021 was $6.2 million representing a $3.4 million increase over Full-Year 2020 driven primarily by BolaWrap 150 development.
  • We continue to invest in R&D as we expand important research initiatives in response to identified market opportunities, including further development in WRAP Reality.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $34.9 million at year-end 2021 compared to $41.6 million at year-end 2020.
  • During 2021, received $12.0 million in proceeds from the exercise of warrants and $1.7 million in proceeds from the exercise of stock options.

Outlook

The Company is not providing formal guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 at this time due its ongoing executive leadership transition and other market factors. Overall, the Company expects to achieve year-over-year growth in Fiscal Year 2022 thanks to increased customer demand and heightened visibility for the BolaWrap 150. With that said, the Company experienced supply chain issues in deploying the new BolaWrap 150 that impacted the Company through February 2022. It is anticipating that supply chain constraints and geopolitical uncertainty could lead to softer sales during the first half. The Company will update its outlook upon reporting first quarter results.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference today at 5:00 pm ET to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on Wrap’s investor relations website: https://wrap.com/investors/. The dial in information for the investors is:

  •       PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-877-270-2148

  •       PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-6510

(ask the operator to join the WRAP Technologies conference call)

A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Wrap Technologies

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release are non-GAAP operational metrics regarding agencies and training, amounts of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and adjusted gross margin, which the Company believes provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance.

Trademark Information

BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products, including the acceptance of the BolaWrap 150; the risk that distributor and customer orders for future deliveries are modified, rescheduled or cancelled in the normal course of business; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact:
Paul M. Manley
VP – Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
pmanley@wrap.com

Media Contact: media@wrap.com

     
     
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
     
 December 31,
  2021  2020 
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$4,937 $16,647 
Short-term investments 29,983  24,994 
Accounts receivable, net 3,859  1,871 
Inventories, net 1,566  2,655 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 868  760 
Total current assets 41,213  46,927 
Property and equipment, net 976  357 
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 51  139 
Intangible assets, net 1,982  1,397 
Other assets, net 9  13 
Total assets$44,231  48,833 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$2,603 $1,953 
Customer deposits 43  2 
Deferred revenue 155  16 
Operating lease liability - short term 56  94 
Note payable to bank - short term -  275 
Total current liabilities 2,857  2,340 
Long-term liabilities 110  79 
Total liabilities 2,967  2,419 
Stockholders' equity 41,264  46,414 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$44,231  48,833 
     

        

Wrap Technologies, Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 
(unaudited - dollars In thousands, except share and per share data) 
         
 Three Months Ended December 31,Year Ended December 31, 
  2021   2020   2021   2020  
Revenues:        
Product sales$2,384  $1,382  $7,381  $3,868  
Other revenue 65   33   348   76  
Total revenues 2,449   1,415   7,729   3,944  
Cost of revenues        
Products and services 1,711   942   4,987   2,601  
Product line exit expense -   -   747   -  
Total cost of revenues 1,711   942   5,734   2,601  
Gross profit 738   473   1,995   1,343  
         
Operating expenses (i):        
Selling, general and administrative 4,065   3,698   20,276   11,631  
Research and development 1,911   751   6,214   2,789  
Total operating expenses 5,976   4,449   26,490   14,420  
Loss from operations (5,238)  (3,976)  (24,495)  (13,077) 
         
Other income (expense):        
Investment income 9   2   31   83  
Other -   418   15   414  
  9   420   46   497  
Net loss$(5,229) $(3,556) $(24,449 $(12,580) 
         
Net loss per basic common share$(0.13) $(0.10) $(0.62) $(0.37) 
Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per basic common share 40,791,772   37,399,195   39,281,620   33,846,338  
         
Comprehensive loss:        
Net loss$(5,229) $(3,556) $(24,449) $(12,580) 
Net unrealized gain on short-term investments (17)  8   (21)  15  
Comprehensive loss$(5,246) $(3,548) $(24,470) $(12,565) 
         
(i) includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:        
         
 Three Months Ended December 31,Year Ended December 31, 
  2021   2020   2021   2020  
Selling, general and administrative$836  $564  $4,558  $1,957  
Research and development 210   111   798   280  
Total stock-based compensation expense$1,046  $675  $5,356  $2,237  
         


      
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
      
  Year Ended December 31, 
   2020   2019  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:     
Net loss $(24,449) $(12,580) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash     
used in operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 478   163  
Share-based compensation 5,356   2,237  
Common shares issued for services 239   -  
Product line exit expense 747   -  
Debt forgiveness income  -   (417) 
Gain on sale of assets (27)  -  
Warranty provision 10   30  
Inventory obsolescence -   (68) 
Software impairment charge 170   -  
Changes in contingent liability (23)  -  
Non-cash lease expense 88   122  
Non-cash interest expense  -   2  
Provision for doubtful accounts 123   10  
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable  (2,111)  (1,686) 
Inventories  559   (343) 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (109)  (508) 
Accounts payable  546   825  
Operating lease liability  (94)  (128) 
Customer deposits  41   (342) 
Accrued liabilities and other  (54)  493  
Warranty settlement  38   4  
Deferred revenue  (249)  (1) 
Net cash used in operating activities  (18,223)  (12,187) 
      
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:     
Purchase of short-term investments  (55,014)  (34,980) 
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments  50,005   10,000  
Capital expenditures for property and equipment  (995)  (249) 
Investment in patents and trademarks  (187)  (129) 
Purchase of intangible assets  (750)  (543) 
Business acquisition  -   (210) 
Proceeds from long-term deposits  4   -  
Net cash used in investing activities (6,937)  (26,111) 
      
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:     
Sale of common stock and warrants  -   12,400  
Offering costs paid on sale of common stock and warrants -   (733) 
Proceeds from exercise of warrants  12,047   26,191  
Offering costs paid on exercise of warrants  -   (1,016) 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  1,678   705  
Proceeds from bank note  -   414  
Repayment of debt  (275)  -  
Net cash provided by financing activities  13,450   37,961  
      
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (11,710)  (337) 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  16,647   16,984  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $4,937  $16,647  
      
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing     
and Financing Activities:     
Business acquisition liability $-  $298  
Business acquisition cost in deferred revenue $-  $15  
Change in unrealized gain on short-term investments $(21) $15  

 


Tags

police BolaWrap virtual reality body cam first responders non lethal remote restraint use of force VR